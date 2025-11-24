🔍 Key Stories

1. Missing person search near U.S.–Canada border

In northern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Canadian authorities searching for 47-year-old Canadian man Peter Buckle near Lake Lac la Croix. His boat and campsite were located on the Canadian side, but he remains missing. Minnesota News Network

2. Fatal workplace accident in central Minnesota

In Kandiyohi County, a 67-year-old man died after being trapped by a skid-steer loader in New London on Sunday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing and multiple agencies responded. Minnesota News Network

3. Technology crisis in SNAP processing for Minnesota counties

County agencies in Minnesota are facing major strain due to outdated technology handling SNAP (food-assistance) applications. The shift in cost-sharing (from 50/50 to 25/75 between federal/state and counties) is increasing financial pressure on local governments. Minnesota News Network

4. Winter weather on the way for Twin Cities & northern Minnesota

The metro area is expecting its first significant snowstorm of the season. A two-wave storm is forecast: rain first in southern/central Minnesota, followed by snow and strong winds, especially north of Brainerd and in the Arrowhead region with possible half-a-foot accumulations. CBS News+1

5. Public input sought for Minnesota’s 2026 capital budget

The Minnesota Management and Budget office is soliciting public feedback via a survey (deadline Dec 8) for the state’s upcoming bonding bill and infrastructure spending priorities. Cities and residents can highlight project categories and even specific local projects. League of Minnesota Cities

6. Emergency meeting on hemp-derived THC products at the State Capitol

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are attending a meeting in St. Paul regarding the federal ban on hemp-derived products containing more than 0.4 mg THC, whereas Minnesota allows products up to 5 mg per serving. Local businesses say they appreciate the federal attention. Minnesota News Network

7. Statement from Rep. Brad Tabke ahead of Thanksgiving

Representing Shakopee in the Minnesota House, Rep. Tabke released a Thanksgiving message reflecting on this year’s highs and lows, reminded constituents of state programs for property-tax relief (including deferral programs for seniors) and touched on concerns about hateful rhetoric. Minnesota House of Representatives

Share Minnesota Madness