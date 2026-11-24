Twin Cities Metro

Nicollet Avenue reopened at Lake Street in Minneapolis for the first time in nearly 50 years (since a Kmart development closed the gap in 1977). A ribbon-cutting marked the first phase of redevelopment including housing, retail, and a park.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office charged two people in a $2.7 million Medicaid fraud case involving a home nursing care agency that allegedly overbilled.

New TRACE program launches to investigate businesses or adults who illegally provide alcohol to underage people or overserve drivers involved in serious/fatal crashes.

Rep. Betty McCollum plans to introduce a bill requiring federal agencies to cooperate with state/local investigations of federal agents (following recent ICE-related incidents).

Unsealed records detail the federal search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home; the warrant sought evidence dating back to 1980.

Gov. Tim Walz presented Minnesota’s Thanksgiving turkey at the Capitol (his final time in the tradition).

MnDOT study highlights a shortage of about 1,600 commercial truck parking spaces statewide (roughly 700 in the metro).

Other notes: University of Minnesota closed some cultural dorm communities amid federal DEI scrutiny; property tax hikes loom for many Twin Cities homeowners.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Recount underway in the extremely close Minnesota Senate District 4 race (Republican Austin Peterson led DFL incumbent Rob Kupec by 4 votes on Election Day). Challenges could delay a final result into December.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Fargo-Moorhead received a $10,000 anonymous gift.

Local crime notes include recent DWIs and high-speed pursuits ending in arrests.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Minnesota Nurses Association raised concerns about the Essentia Health merger ahead of an Attorney General public meeting in Duluth (worries about rural facilities and costs).

DECC (Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center) seeks applicants for three new non-voting board positions representing the Cloquet area, Iron Range, and North Shore.

CHUM distributed 100 Thanksgiving meal boxes; new on-demand snow removal service available in the Twin Ports; Superior duplex fire caused ~$200,000 damage (no injuries).

Former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson publicly shared an ALS diagnosis.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Two Willmar passengers (including a 10-year-old) injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Stearns County (non-life-threatening).

Former BOLD Public Schools employee faces felony charges in an alleged theft of more than $42,000 in district funds.

Local records include several Willmar-area arrests (DWI, cancelled license, forgery, assault); holiday light display at Robbins Island opens Thanksgiving night.

East Central Minnesota (St. Cloud area)

Limited fresh local headlines; recent items include a St. Cloud apartment TV fire (no injuries) and ongoing data-center policy discussions (city rejected new rules and is considering a moratorium).

Southwest Minnesota

Farmers Cooperative Elevator of Hanley Falls members approved a merger with Meadowland Farmers Coop (projected $600 million in sales, operations begin March 1).

Community Thanksgiving meals and holiday events planned in the Marshall area; Worthington notes include local coat drives and school/band activities.

Southeast Minnesota (Rochester area)

Rochester’s only drop-in homeless day center (The Landing) closed temporarily after police seized security equipment in a drug-related investigation.

2nd Street Southwest in downtown Rochester reopened to traffic after months of Link Bus Rapid Transit construction (businesses expressed relief).

Mayo Clinic settled for about $900K over worker pay complaints (schedulers and call-center staff).

Sports

Minnesota Vikings (7-3, 3rd in NFC North)

Fell 10-35 at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Next: home vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29 (1:00 p.m. ET). Defense looked vulnerable in the loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-5, 3rd in West)

Routed the Brooklyn Nets 142-116 on Monday; Jaden McDaniels scored a career-high 34 points. Next: at Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (7:30 p.m. ET).

Minnesota Wild (18-3-5, 1st in Central / West)

Beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Monday (Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice; Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists). Next: home vs. Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (8:00 p.m. ET).

Minnesota Twins (offseason)

Active winter: traded Royce Lewis to the Dodgers for pitcher Bobby Miller and a catching prospect; signed Sonny Gray to a two-year, $55 million deal; retained Ryan Jeffers via qualifying offer; non-tendered Bailey Ober, Trevor Larnach, and others. Still looking at right-side infield and left-handed relief help.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Tuesday night into Wednesday morning): Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows generally in the mid-20s in the Twin Cities (teens farther north). Light snow/flurries possible in southwestern and western Minnesota (up to ~1 inch in spots from roughly Willmar to Fairmont and west); little to no accumulation expected in the metro or northeast. Roads may be slippery in the southwest where snow falls.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 37–40°F in the Twin Cities and much of the south; cooler (upper 20s to low 30s) in the north. Dry and improving travel conditions for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday): Quiet, sunny to partly cloudy, seasonable. Highs around 40°F statewide with light winds. Good travel day.

48-hour extended outlook (from ~5 p.m. Tuesday):

Tuesday evening–Wednesday morning: Flurry chances mainly southwest/west; otherwise dry and cloudy.

Wednesday: Clearing and milder.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Pleasant and dry with sunshine.

Weekend looks slightly warmer (mid-to-upper 40s possible) with continued quiet conditions and no major systems expected through the period.

Sources include Minnesota News Network, MPR News, Star Tribune, local outlets (Fox 21, West Central Tribune, etc.), and National Weather Service-aligned forecasts. Have a safe evening and happy early Thanksgiving preparations!