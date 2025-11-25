A major early-season winter storm is bearing down on much of Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — with heavy snow and high winds expected through Tuesday night into Wednesday. MPR News+2MPR News+2

As a result, many schools across the state have announced early closures or delays for Tuesday. CBS News

The storm could bring 5+ inches of snow to the Twin Cities and up to 8 inches or more in some suburbs, with northern/central Minnesota likely seeing the heaviest accumulations. Roads may become slick and visibility poor — a concern for pre-Thanksgiving travel. MPR News+1