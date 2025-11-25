Minnesota Today 11/25/25
Here are several of the biggest regional-Minnesota stories as of November 25, 2025:
🌨️ Weather, Travel & Schools
A major early-season winter storm is bearing down on much of Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — with heavy snow and high winds expected through Tuesday night into Wednesday. MPR News+2MPR News+2
As a result, many schools across the state have announced early closures or delays for Tuesday. CBS News
The storm could bring 5+ inches of snow to the Twin Cities and up to 8 inches or more in some suburbs, with northern/central Minnesota likely seeing the heaviest accumulations. Roads may become slick and visibility poor — a concern for pre-Thanksgiving travel. MPR News+1
🏛️ Law Enforcement & Civic Unrest in St. Paul
In the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, a large group of federal agents and city police clashed with protesters on Tuesday. Law enforcement deployed chemical irritants (including tear gas / pepper balls) after some individuals reportedly threw items at officers. CBS News+2KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+2
According to local elected officials who were present, some council members — and even the mayor — were among those affected by the chemical irritants. CBS News+1
Authorities say all officers on scene were wearing body cameras and that the city is investigating the incident. CBS News+1
🦃 Thanksgiving-Era & Agriculture News
At the State Capitol in St. Paul, Tim Walz presented Minnesota’s 2025 Thanksgiving turkey — a 45-pound bird named “Gru.” The event spotlighted Minnesota’s turkey-farming industry, which is a major economic driver for the state. Bemidji Pioneer+1
Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota’s Agricultural Experiment Station published the 2025 Field Crop Variety Trial results. The trials cover key crops in the state — including barley, canola, soybeans, and wheat — and serve as a reference for farmers statewide. American Ag Network
⚠️ Local Crime & Safety Update
In the Willmar area, a 67-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal skid loader accident in New London earlier this week. Minnesota News Network
In Plymouth, a police officer shot a suspect early Tuesday, following a domestic-disturbance call. The suspect was armed; he is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was reported injured. The case is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Minnesota News Network
