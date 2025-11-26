A major early-season snowstorm swept across much of Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — bringing heavy snow, high winds, and hazardous travel conditions. Star Tribune+2CBS News+2

The snowfall led to hundreds of crashes and dozens of jackknifed semis statewide. In the Twin Cities area alone, authorities reported 436 property-damage crashes, 553 vehicles off the road, and 54 jackknifed semis as of Wednesday morning. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2KNSI+2

Some parts of Minnesota — especially central and northern regions — saw heavier snow accumulations, reaching 5–10+ inches in spots. Star Tribune+2CBS News+2