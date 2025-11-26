Minnesota Today 11/26/25
Here are some of the top regional Minnesota headlines for November 26, 2025
🌨️ Winter Storm & Travel Disruptions
A major early-season snowstorm swept across much of Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — bringing heavy snow, high winds, and hazardous travel conditions. Star Tribune+2CBS News+2
The snowfall led to hundreds of crashes and dozens of jackknifed semis statewide. In the Twin Cities area alone, authorities reported 436 property-damage crashes, 553 vehicles off the road, and 54 jackknifed semis as of Wednesday morning. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2KNSI+2
Some parts of Minnesota — especially central and northern regions — saw heavier snow accumulations, reaching 5–10+ inches in spots. Star Tribune+2CBS News+2
The storm also caused tree damage, and tragically a 69-year-old man died in northeastern Minnesota when a tree fell on him while he was clearing snow. MPR News+1
🏙️ Local Community & Social Issues — Focus on Somali Community
The state’s Somali community — the largest in the U.S. — is facing increased scrutiny after a wave of fraud cases involving state-run programs. Star Tribune+1
Allegations surfaced in a controversial report claiming some of the stolen funds went to al‑Shabab. The report’s claims have been widely challenged, but the spotlight has heightened fears of discrimination and backlash against Somali Minnesotans. Star Tribune+1
In response, local community leaders, activists, and some state officials have publicly condemned the rhetoric and committed to advocating for fair treatment and rights protections. The Guardian+1
🏀 Sports & High School Highlights
In high-school basketball, Wayzata High School (Class 4A) remains at the top of the preseason rankings — reflecting strong performance and high expectations for the season. Strib Varsity
On the college front, the Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball program is traveling to face the Stanford Cardinal this week as part of a non-conference game in Palm Desert, California. ABC News
🎭 Culture & Holiday Season: Theater and Events
As the holiday season approaches, Twin Cities theaters are launching an array of festive shows — from classic offerings like A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker to family-friendly productions such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Axios
This wave of seasonal programming offers plenty of entertainment and activities for residents looking to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Axios
