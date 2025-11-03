1. Control of the Minnesota Senate up in the air

Voters in two key districts—one in the east-metro, one in Wright County—are deciding special elections that will determine control of the Senate. Minnesota Reformer Prior to the vacancies, Democrats held a narrow majority (34-33). Minnesota Reformer With the already-approved state budget through June 2027, immediate tax/spending changes are unlikely — but committee and hearing control will shift depending on outcome. Minnesota Reformer

2. Investigation update: burned body at Lake Minnetonka

The death of a person whose badly burned body was found in the water next to a smoldering dock in Shorewood, Minnesota (on Lake Minnetonka) now has a preliminary cause of death listed as suicide. kare11.com+2FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2 Investigators noted the body appeared to have fallen through the dock structure and found evidence of accelerants near the scene. KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+1 The case remains active, but major leads are limited for now.

3. Impact of U.S. government shutdown on Minnesota services

With the federal government partially shut down, Minnesota’s energy assistance program and other helpful services are seeing disruptions.

https://www.kttc.com

Officials warn residents relying on assistance should check for updates and be prepared for potential delays.

4. Local violent incident: teen shot at birthday party in north Minneapolis

In North Minneapolis, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot during a birthday gathering in a basement near Russell and 29th Avenues. CBS News A suspect (also a teen) is in custody as a person of interest. The school community is offering support services. CBS News

5. Sports & culture headlines

The Minnesota Wild are set to wear their 25th-anniversary jerseys in their game tomorrow and will honor all-time leading scorer Mikko Koivu with a limited-edition bobblehead. NHL

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its Athletes of the Week across football, volleyball, soccer and hockey. miacathletics.com

Share Minnesota Madness