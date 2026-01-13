Minnesota Today 1/13/26
Here are the major regional Minnesota news highlights for Tuesday, January 13, 2026
1) ICE Enforcement & Protests Across Minnesota
Minnesota continues to see intense conflict around federal immigration enforcement. Demonstrations against ICE agents in Minneapolis and other communities have escalated following the fatal shooting of a Minnesota resident by an ICE agent. Protesters have clashed with federal agents, with reports of tear gas being used. Leaders including the mayor of Minneapolis and U.S. Senator Tina Smith are criticizing the federal response.
At least 4 federal prosecutors have resigned in protest over the Justice Department’s refusal to open a civil rights investigation into the shooting.
2) Lawsuits and Legal Battles
Minnesota (alongside Minneapolis and St. Paul) filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, calling the large-scale immigration enforcement operations unconstitutional and seeking to stop them.
Additional legal perspectives and local officials are reacting strongly to the ongoing deployments and actions by federal agents.
3) Politics and Local Elections
State Senator Jordan Rasmusson announced a reelection bid, adding to the political landscape in Minnesota.
4) Weather
Weather forecasts for Jan. 13 show a mild January day with temperatures near 40 °F across much of the state before colder air returns.
5) Other Regional Notes
Specialty “Blackout” license plates saw strong sales in Minnesota in 2025, reflecting a local trend in vehicle registrations.
Additional Local Headlines from Regional Reporting
(From MinnesotaNewsNetwork, Red Lake Nation News and local outlets)
State AG Keith Ellison and city leaders seek a temporary restraining order against the ICE surge in the Twin Cities amid widespread local pushback.
Outside Minneapolis and St. Cloud, hundreds clashed with ICE agents near a Somali mall.
A Duluth man was charged with murder in a fatal shooting from October, and two adults died in a Rochester house fire.
Other state stories include infant death investigations in Champlin, a student arrested at Champlin Park High School for bringing a gun to school, and proposed changes to fishing limits to protect walleye populations.