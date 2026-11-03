Voters are heading to the polls amid record early turnout (nearly 1 million ballots accepted, surpassing prior midterm marks), with polls open until 8 p.m. statewide. Key statewide races include the historic governor’s contest between DFL U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth (both women, with the winner becoming Minnesota’s first female governor), the open U.S. Senate race between Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (DFL) and former broadcaster Michele Tafoya (R), control of the evenly split House (67-67) and narrowly Democrat Senate, and a constitutional amendment to increase Permanent School Fund distributions to schools from 2.5% to 4.5%. Federal election monitors are present, including in the Twin Cities area.

Twin Cities Metro

Record early voting, election monitoring by the DOJ (largest effort in history, covering all states), and guidance on interpreting results and timing of returns. Other local notes include a charged driver still at large in an Eagan double-fatal crash (one victim was the driver’s brother), tracking of federal anti-ICE assault cases (many downgraded or dismissed), a Fridley mobile home fire, and ongoing rain impacts.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead)

Brisk Election Day turnout reported, with long lines early at sites like the Ramada Inn in Fargo (200+ in the first hour) and strong numbers in Moorhead/Dilworth. Polls open until 7 p.m. in North Dakota and 8 p.m. in Minnesota. Other items include a downtown Moorhead intersection closure for rail repairs and local crime updates (e.g., SWAT response in West Fargo).

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Voters turning out in the Twin Ports. Local crime includes a man charged with attempted murder in a Lakewood Township stabbing and a Duluth teen to stand trial as an adult for attempted murder. Weather has brought soaking rain (heavier totals south of U.S. Highway 2). Traffic changes are underway ahead of Blatnik Bridge work, and a proposed Wisconsin gas plant near Superior was canceled.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar)

Local races include mayor (Justin Ask vs. Rollie Nissen) and contested city council seats (Ward 2 and Ward 3, with debate over the Willmar Connect fiber project). The statewide school funding amendment is a focus, with local school officials supporting it. Candidates made final stops in the area.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

Statewide election focus applies, with monitoring noted in Olmsted County (Rochester area) and general Greater Minnesota turnout interest. Broader stories include Minnesota’s highest measles case count in 36 years (80 cases, mostly unvaccinated), FBI Operation Steadfast Promise (168 arrests in tribal communities across MN/ND/SD with seizures of firearms and drugs), and a rural St. Louis County house fire. Rain has been more persistent in central and northern areas.

Sports

Vikings (NFL) : 6-1, 1st in NFC North. Suffered first loss of the season, 15-19 at Detroit on Sunday. Next: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, Nov. 9 (8:15 p.m. ET). Strong defense has carried them; offense remains a concern.

Timberwolves (NBA) : 5-3, tied for 7th/8th in the West. Beat Milwaukee 112-100 on Monday. Anthony Edwards is out after knee surgery (expected multi-month absence). Next: at Houston on Wednesday.

Wild (NHL) : 10-3-3 (23 points), 1st in Central. Beat Washington 5-1 on Sunday; next is at Philadelphia tonight (7 p.m. ET). Strong start with contributions across the roster.

Twins (MLB): Offseason underway after a 77-85 season, finishing 3rd in AL Central. Moves include a qualifying offer to catcher Ryan Jeffers (~$23.15M), declining Joe Ryan’s option (he heads to arbitration), and clearing roster spots. Focus is on roster building and free agency.

Statewide Weather

Periods of rain continue through tonight into Thursday, with cooler but seasonable conditions later in the week. Northeast Minnesota saw the heaviest recent totals (e.g., over 3 inches in spots like Grand Rapids/Chisholm); Twin Cities and southern areas less so but still wet. Additional rainfall of roughly 0.5–1+ inches possible in many areas before the system ends.

Tonight (Tuesday evening/night) into Wednesday: Ongoing rain/drizzle, cloudy, temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s early then falling into the low-to-mid 50s. Winds northerly/gusty in places (especially northwest). Fargo area: cooler (40s), windy with lighter precip. Duluth: similar rainy pattern in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Continued rain chances, highs mostly mid-50s (cooler northwest), lows near 50 or below. Rain tapering Thursday with cooler air (highs in the 40s by Friday statewide, near normal).

A 48-hour window from ~5 p.m. Tuesday emphasizes the ongoing wet pattern with gusty winds at times, especially early, before gradual improvement.