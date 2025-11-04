Election Day in Minnesota

Voters across the state are out in full force for the 2025 general election — polls opened at 7 a.m. and stay open until 8 p.m. local time. https://www.northernnewsnow.com+2FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2

High-profile races include the mayoral contests in Minneapolis and Saint Paul (each using ranked-choice voting) Wikipedia+1

Two special elections for the state Senate (District 29 & 47) could affect the balance of power in the Minnesota Senate, currently held by Democrats by one vote. Star Tribune+1

In rural northern Minnesota, about 13 school districts are holding referendums on budgets or building questions. kaxe.org

Helpful resources for voters: what’s on the ballot, where to vote, early options. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Other regional items & public-records note

The West Central Tribune published its Nov 4 records column, summarizing arrests, crashes and other public-records items from the Willmar/Spicer area. West Central Tribune

A morning-headline item flagged that Keith Ellison (MN Attorney General) criticized the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for providing only half of November’s SNAP benefits — reflecting a broader issue of nutrition-assistance funding in Minnesota. Minnesota News Network

Dairy farms try “cow-cuddling” as milk prices fall

In response to declining milk prices, a dairy farm in Corcoran, Minnesota is introducing “cow-cuddling” sessions with calves — a creative value-added activity to attract visitors and generate new income streams. MPR News

Central MN workforce agency awarded $254K to train agriculture careers

Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Inc. (based in the Monticello region) received a $254,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for its “Cultivating Careers in Ag” program. The initiative is designed to connect displaced workers with high-demand farm jobs (equipment mechanics, industrial truck/tractor drivers, supervisor roles). KNSI

SNAP benefit disruption prompts state push-back

Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s Attorney General, is highlighting concerns after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it would use contingency funds to provide only partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

Hundreds of school-funding ballot questions across the state

About 70 school districts in Minnesota are asking voters to approve new funding via operating levies, building bonds, or capital levies — part of nearly 100 ballot questions statewide today tied to school budgets.

Rural northern Minnesota referendums: building & budget issues

In the far northern part of the state, 13 school districts — including Independent School District 1 (Aitkin), Independent School District 4 (Walker‑Hackensack‑Akeley), and others — are holding special elections today for referendums that would fund new buildings, renovations, and transportation facilities. kaxe.org

