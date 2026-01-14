Minnesota Today 1/14/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Wednesday, January 14, 2026
📰 Top Headlines — Major Regional Focus
Federal immigration enforcement & unrest
Minnesota continues to grapple with heightened federal immigration enforcement and ongoing protests following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent. Her family has hired a prominent law firm (the same that represented George Floyd’s family).
A federal judge denied an immediate restraining order to halt ICE operations; proceedings will continue in court as Minnesota and cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul pursue legal action.
Protests and clashes have continued in Minneapolis, with arrests reported and significant public attention on federal tactics and civil liberties debates.
Sports
In Big Ten basketball action, the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers lost a heartbreaker at home to the Wisconsin Badgers on a last-second three-pointer.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx announced a new multiyear partnership with Wings Credit Union today.
🌦️ Weather & Conditions
A cold snap is settling in across Minnesota on Jan. 14, with temperatures in the teens and light snow expected later this week. Prepare for potentially tricky travel during snow bursts and gusty winds in many areas.
📍 Local and Community Updates
Greater Minnesota
A sober-living house for veterans in Winnebago continues its work helping those with PTSD and substance-use disorders — part of rural community health efforts.
Parkinson’s support group meets in Bemidji today to connect caregivers and those living with Parkinson’s disease.
Public records & police reports
In Willmar, police reports include a child accidentally pepper-sprayed during a crowd control incident, property damage, theft, harassment calls, and other community incidents.
Legislative perspective
Minnesota state Rep. Kristi Pursell shared a legislative update defending civil rights and criticizing federal immigration actions, while also noting other state priorities like rural health and paid leave programs.
🎭 Events & Things To Do
Local activities for Jan. 14
Wee Wednesdays kids’ event at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.
Winter fun at the Minnesota Discovery Center and the ongoing Anoka Winterfest offer seasonal activities.
Arts and culture calendar (Willmar) includes story hour, stand-up comedy, Swedish craft workshops, and theater workshops in the coming week.
Twin Cities night-out options
Women’s basketball vs UCLA Bruins at Williams Arena, live music, and comedy shows are happening tonight around Minneapolis–St. Paul.
