Statewide / Twin Cities Metro

Historic voter turnout exceeded 2.8 million ballots, projected as the nation’s highest participation rate. DFL retained constitutional offices: Amy Klobuchar elected Minnesota’s first woman governor (defeating Lisa Demuth), Peggy Flanagan won the open U.S. Senate seat (over Michele Tafoya), Keith Ellison re-elected AG, Steve Simon re-elected Secretary of State, and Zack Filipovich elected State Auditor. Democrats regained full control of the Legislature (House majority after a prior tie; Senate edge expanded). Voters approved a constitutional amendment raising the Permanent School Fund distribution from 2.5% to 4.5% annually for public schools (no tax increase).

Local Twin Cities notes include teachers-union-backed candidates sweeping Minneapolis school board races; two people found fatally shot in Cottage Grove’s Ravine Park (Washington County investigating, public facilities closed); and other local items such as school referenda results and ongoing discussions around city spending.

Minnesota leaders (including Klobuchar, Smith, and others) requested a federal major disaster declaration from the Trump administration for southeastern communities recovering from September severe weather/flooding.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Lisa Borgen won the Moorhead mayoral race. Local races included city council seats and a very close Minnesota Senate District 4 contest (Peterson edged Kupec by a handful of votes, headed for recount). Fargo Public Schools levy passed; other Cass County/North Dakota results favored many incumbents. Turnout was described as brisk on Election Day.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Democrats held ground: Grant Hauschild retained a state Senate seat; Aaron Schweiger flipped a House seat. Local incumbents (including Pete Johnson, Jen McEwen, Liish Kozlowski) won re-election in Duluth-area races. Duluth Public Schools referenda passed overwhelmingly. Crime notes included a Duluth murder charge related to a shooting and other local incidents. Pete Stauber (R) re-elected in MN-8; Wisconsin-side results included Republican holds.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Justin Ask won the Willmar mayoral race; Chris Jeffords and Rick Fagerlie won contested city council seats. Willmar School Board added Patti Johnson (with Amon and Lawton also elected). Nearby results included Olivia and Litchfield mayoral wins, school funding questions (New London-Spicer passed; Benson levy narrowly failed), and Swift County sheriff/commissioner races. Community notes included a Safe Avenues fundraiser and ongoing investigation updates from a prior Rau Park shooting.

East Central / Southwest / Southeast Minnesota

Southeast: Joe Powers (prominent business owner) won the Rochester mayoral race in a close contest. MN-1 congressional race remained extremely tight (possible recount territory involving Finstad). Disaster recovery focus continues for September flooding impacts.

Southwest/west-central overlap includes school and local government results similar to Willmar-area patterns. East-central areas reflected broader DFL gains and school funding amendment support. Mankato-area notes included a reported Bakers Square closure.

Sports

Vikings (6-1, 1st NFC North): Suffered first loss of the season, 19-15 at Detroit (Week 8). Defense remains elite; offense (Kyler Murray) continues to draw scrutiny and trade-deadline discussion. Next: vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football, Nov. 9).

Timberwolves (≈5-3): Playing without Anthony Edwards (knee surgery, multi-month absence). LaMelo Ball scored 34 points in a recent win over Milwaukee. Facing Houston Rockets tonight (Nov. 4). Bench contributions (Dosunmu, others) highlighted as positives amid the injury.

Wild: Recent road wins; Brock Faber progressing in return from skull fracture (back practicing). Other notes include alternate jersey reveal and depth contributions.

Twins (offseason): Extended qualifying offer to catcher Ryan Jeffers ($23.15M); declined Joe Ryan’s option (he remains under control via arbitration); cleared roster spots (Banda, Gray, Sabato). Focus on bullpen, free agency, and 2027 roster building.

Statewide Weather (as of early evening Nov. 4)

Ongoing on-and-off showers/drizzle from a slow-moving system parked near the Twin Cities, with clouds and periods of rain through Thursday morning. Highs today mostly mid-50s (cooler 40s west); overnight lows near 50°F with continued damp conditions.

Tonight into Thursday: Showers gradually taper; cooler and drier air arrives. Thursday highs in the 40s statewide with increasing sunshine later. Winds pick up (northwest).

48-hour extended outlook (from ~5 PM Wed): Continued cool/damp Thursday, then drier and more seasonable Friday with highs in the 40s and better sunshine. Weekend trends cooler (possible first Twin Cities freeze risks Saturday) and dry, near-normal for early November after the recent unusually wet stretch (some areas already at or above full-month normals).