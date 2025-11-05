Election Day 2025: Major Municipal Races & State Senate

In Minneapolis, incumbent Jacob Frey was reelected to a third term as mayor. Star Tribune+2Wikipedia+2

In St. Paul, Kaohly Vang Her defeated the incumbent mayor Melvin Carter III, marking a historic win as her city’s first Hmong woman mayor. Wikipedia+1

Voter turnout in Minneapolis reportedly broke previous records — approximately 55 % of registered voters cast ballots. CBS News

At the state level, the Minnesota Senate saw the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) party maintain a slim majority. KNSI+1

Why this matters: The municipal races reflect strong civic engagement and possibly shifting political dynamics in the Twin Cities. The state senate outcome suggests continuity in legislative control which could impact policymaking in areas like taxes, health care, housing, and transportation.

Advance Warning: Winter Weather On the Way

Minnesota is currently experiencing relatively mild weather, but that’s expected to change this weekend with colder temperatures and a chance of snow on the horizon.

Business/Finance: Credit Card Delinquencies Rising in Minnesota

A study found that Minnesota has the highest increase in credit‐card delinquency rates among all 50 states during the first half of 2025. KARE 11

Public Safety & Rescue Capabilities Upgrade

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART), using the state’s new Bell 429 helicopter “Trooper 7,” now has night hoist rescue capability. That allows lifting injured or lost persons directly into the helicopter at night, enhancing emergency response.

Business & Economy

A survey of Minnesota manufacturers flagged concerns about the regulatory and tax environments, including issues like paid-family leave, payroll costs, and federal tariffs. minnesotanewsnetwork.com

A “check-off fee” referendum is proposed for beef producers in Minnesota — asking to raise the current fee by 50 cents per head to fund beef research/promotion. minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Education & Local Measures

More than 65 % of school referendum questions across Minnesota passed, including building bonds, improvement levies and operating levies — indicating broad public support for school funding. minnesotanewsnetwork.com+1

In Duluth, voters overwhelmingly approved a “right-to-repair” ordinance for renters, giving tenants more autonomy in small repairs. minnesotanewsnetwork.com+1

