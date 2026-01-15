Minnesota Today 1/15/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Thursday, January 15, 2026
🔥 1. Ongoing Federal Enforcement and Protests in Minneapolis
Tensions are high in the Twin Cities as protests continue over aggressive federal immigration operations by ICE and DHS.
A federal agent shot a man in north Minneapolis late Wednesday, the second such incident in a week, prompting large demonstrations.
President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act — potentially deploying the U.S. military to Minnesota to quell unrest — a move sharply criticized by state and local officials.
Minnesota DFL lawmakers are demanding ICE agents stay out of hospitals and cease certain operations in the state.
This remains the dominant story across multiple outlets this morning.
🗳️ 2. Local Politics & Campaigns
State Senate Race: Sen. Grant Hauschild announced he’s running for re-election in District 3, setting up a rematch and early campaign discussions in northeast Minnesota.
🌲 3. Minnesota DNR Seeks Public Input
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to comment on proposed off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail projects under the Grant-in-Aid program.
❄️ 4. Weather Outlook
Minnesota is heading into colder conditions with light snow and stronger winds later today into tomorrow. The weekend is expected to bring much colder temperatures.
🎓 5. Regional Community & Culture
High School Sports: A Thursday schedule of regional basketball and other local school events is underway.
Arts & Culture: Local musician Charley Wagner appeared on KAXE ahead of a Northern Minnesota book tour this month.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.