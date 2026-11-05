Statewide / Twin Cities Metro

Post-election developments dominate: Amy Klobuchar is governor-elect (Minnesota’s first female governor) after defeating Lisa Demuth; she has pledged a sweeping state government audit focused on fraud, waste, and abuse, with former appeals court Judge Cindy Jesson leading her transition. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan won the U.S. Senate seat (first Native woman in that role). Democrats gained a trifecta and full legislative control. Four races remain close enough for recounts, including the 1st Congressional District where Democrat Jake Johnson leads incumbent Republican Brad Finstad by a narrow margin (likely publicly funded recount).

Governor Tim Walz dedicated Highway 610 as the Hortman Memorial Highway in honor of slain former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark (killed in a 2025 political assassination). Other notes: 3M settlement over $7 billion for PFAS (“forever chemical”) groundwater claims; NAMI Minnesota report on collective trauma calling for more mental health funding; St. Paul City Council President Rebecca Noecker elected to the Ramsey County Board; Spring Lake Park mayoral race headed to random drawing after a tie.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead)

Lisa Borgen won the Moorhead mayoral race. The state Senate race involving incumbent Rob Kupec (DFL) is extremely close (within a few votes of challenger Austin Peterson) and set for a recount. Local election results and related coverage continue.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

A Duluth man (Malik Bruce Moore) was charged in a fatal shooting during an argument over money. Power was restored after an outage affecting about 3,000+ residents in parts of Duluth (Lakeside, Lester, Kenwood, Woodland areas). St. Louis County voters rejected school referendum questions; deer numbers are rebounding ahead of the weekend opener. Duluth Public Schools referendum passed.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Local election results: Justin Ask elected mayor of Willmar; other council and school board seats decided (including Patti Johnson on the Willmar School Board). League of Minnesota Cities honored Willmar City Councilor Audrey Nelsen for her service. Routine police records and community notes (including a Safe Avenues fundraiser). Ribbon-cutting planned soon for a Kandiyohi County Road 55 overpass.

East Central Minnesota (St. Cloud area)

Recent record rainfall eased drought conditions (St. Cloud saw notable totals). Multiple crashes reported (including three hospitalized in Stearns County incidents and a multi-teen crash north of St. Cloud). Road closures ongoing for repairs/utilities. Other local notes include overdose responses and contractor issues.

Southwest Minnesota

Coverage is lighter in available early-evening reports; local elections and community items (similar to west-central patterns) predominate, with data-center debates noted in some southern Minnesota towns as a factor in ousting incumbents.

Southeast Minnesota (Rochester area)

Joe Powers narrowly won the Rochester mayoral race. Mayo Clinic in Rochester again ranked highly globally. A Rochester man faced charges in a tool theft/burglary case after being found hiding in a garage; police continue investigating a woman’s death in an apartment. School and local governance updates continue.

Sports

Vikings: Kyler Murray is week-to-week with a hamstring strain; Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Monday night vs. the Buffalo Bills. Team is 6-1 and sits atop the NFC North.

Timberwolves: Beat the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Wednesday without Anthony Edwards (sidelined). Ayo Dosunmu led with 21 points; Jonathan Kuminga contributed strongly. Next: at New Orleans Friday, then a long home stretch.

Wild: Extended a strong start with a 4-2 win at Philadelphia (fifth straight road win); Matt Boldy had a goal and assist, Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves. Record around 11-3-3. Upcoming military appreciation and other events.

Twins: Offseason moves underway. Ryan Jeffers received a qualifying offer (~$23.15 million); Joe Ryan’s mutual option declined (he remains under team control via arbitration). Roster housekeeping continues after a 76-85 (or similar) season.

Statewide Weather (from ~5 PM Thursday onward; Twin Cities focus with broader applicability)

Rainy weather is exiting. Thursday evening: cloudy, cool, highs near the mid-40s, with lingering drizzle possible earlier in the day; winds northerly. Overnight lows drop into the 30s (colder north).

Friday: Chilly and drier with some sunshine; highs in the 40s; first freeze of the season likely in many areas (lows in the low 30s/upper 20s outlying).

Weekend into early next week (48-hour+ outlook): Improving—sunny to partly cloudy and milder. Saturday highs upper 40s–50s; Sunday into the 50s with more sunshine; Monday potentially low 60s. Dry conditions expected to persist through much of the period before any later changes.

Overall pattern favors a pleasant, drying stretch after recent heavy November rains that brought drought relief (and some records in the northeast/central areas). Check local NWS updates for precise regional variations (e.g., cooler north, slightly milder south).