Minnesota Today 11/6/25
Here are region-by-region news summaries for Minnesota on Thursday, November 6, 2025
🏙 Twin Cities Metro (Minneapolis / St. Paul & suburbs)
A second individual was charged in a fatal shooting at the downtown Minneapolis bar Bar Zia, in which a man was killed and three others injured. CBS News
The Federal Aviation Administration’s planned reduction in flights due to the federal government shutdown is expected to impact Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport and other major hubs in the metro. CBS News+1
The weather forecast: A mild, breezy day with increasing clouds in the metro, ahead of a cooldown this weekend. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
🌲 Northern Minnesota
In Floodwood, Minnesota, a trail-camera captured a black bear playfully investigating a rope near a deer stand — a reminder of the human-wildlife interface up north.
Wildlife research in the broader region: The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports bear populations expanding and some females reproducing earlier than usual in northern zones. Minnesota News Network+1
🌾 Greater & Rural Minnesota / Other Regions
In the southwest (near Morgan, Minnesota, Redwood County), a driver crashed his pickup into a ravine and was pulled from water-submerged terrain with non-life-threatening injuries. Minnesota News Network
A story highlighting rural business strain: Delayed and reduced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are hurting small-town grocery stores in Minnesota. MPR News
Across the state: The Minnesota Department of Health submitted a major federal application under the Rural Health Transformation Program aiming to improve rural health access and infrastructure. MPR News
🧮 State-wide / Cross-Region Items
Flags in Minnesota were ordered lowered to half-staff in honor of former Vice President Dick Cheney. MPR News+1
Elections & governance: The state is preparing for a special election for vacant House seats, and one longtime legislator — Sandy Pappas — announced she will retire after the 2026 session. Minnesota News Network+1
