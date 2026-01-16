Federal immigration enforcement remains the dominant story:

Protests and political pushback continue over federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis and the Twin Cities, including fatal shootings by ICE agents and clashes with protesters.

More than 100 Twin Cities clergy protested outside Target’s Minneapolis headquarters in response to the issue.

A U.S. District judge ordered the release of a Liberian man whose arrest by immigration agents was ruled unconstitutional.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit alleging racial profiling, unlawful arrests, and civil rights violations tied to the immigration enforcement surge.