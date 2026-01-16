Minnesota Today 1/16/26
Here are the major Minnesota regional news highlights for Friday, January 16, 2026
📍 Ongoing ICE Enforcement & Community Tension
Federal immigration enforcement remains the dominant story:
Protests and political pushback continue over federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis and the Twin Cities, including fatal shootings by ICE agents and clashes with protesters.
More than 100 Twin Cities clergy protested outside Target’s Minneapolis headquarters in response to the issue.
A U.S. District judge ordered the release of a Liberian man whose arrest by immigration agents was ruled unconstitutional.
The ACLU filed a lawsuit alleging racial profiling, unlawful arrests, and civil rights violations tied to the immigration enforcement surge.
Democrat lawmakers and Minnesota officials condemned the federal actions as causing “trauma and terror,” especially after the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent.
Statewide concerns include:
Reports indicate ICE activity is affecting Minnesota’s agriculture sector, with farm leaders warning of labor shortages and economic impacts from enforcement in rural areas.
🏫 Schools, Public Safety & Community Impact
Saint Paul Public Schools will offer a temporary virtual learning option starting Jan. 22 due to safety concerns as ICE activity continues in metro areas.
A contracted school van was stopped by ICE agents this week — though no disruption occurred, district officials updated safety protocols for such encounters.
🔨 State Government & Policy Developments
Governor Tim Walz unveiled a $907 million infrastructure and public works proposal for 2026, focusing on transportation, water systems, public safety, and more.
Renter advocates in St. Paul are launching a campaign for a “right-to-repair” ballot initiative to strengthen tenant rights for maintenance issues.
Rural healthcare challenges were highlighted at a public hearing, with closures and costs stressing access for many Minnesotans.
🏘 Local Legal & Public Safety News
Traffic and vehicle safety records from the West Central Tribune include local arrests and law enforcement activity in Willmar.
A federal arrest was made in Minneapolis in connection with vandalism and theft of government property following protests.
❄️ Weather & Travel
Windy and colder conditions with light snow are expected across the Twin Cities on Friday, with wind chills below zero at times — making travel slick in places.
🏒 Sports & Community Culture
The Minnesota Golden Gophers sports teams — including men’s and women’s hockey and wrestling — are in ranked matchups this weekend, offering plenty of athletic action.
Twin Cities synchronized ice skaters (“Northernettes”) are representing the U.S. internationally, showcasing local talent on the world stage.
