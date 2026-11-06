Twin Cities Metro

DFL leaders elected/re-elected after midterm gains: Erin Murphy re-elected Senate Majority Leader; Bobby Joe Champion as Senate President; Zack Stephenson as House Speaker. Democrats regained a trifecta at the Capitol.

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad plans a recount in MN-1 (southern Minnesota); Democrat Jake Johnson leads by about 323 votes (margin qualifies for publicly funded recount; certification set for Nov. 19).

St. Paul police investigating a fatal shooting and vehicle crash on Mounds Boulevard (man found dead). Separate Minneapolis shooting outside a funeral chapel left a man injured.

Twin Cities recorded its first fall freeze (31°F at MSP), tying for the third-latest on record. New $92 million Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge opened in St. Paul. Peggy Flanagan’s win highlighted in coverage of the blue wave.

Measles cases hit 139 statewide (highest since 1990), with a sharp recent rise.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead)

Lisa Borgen elected Moorhead mayor (56% of the vote). North Dakota largely resisted the national blue wave, though some local Democrat gains occurred in Fargo/Grand Forks.

Local crime: Defendants in a Fargo kidnapping case allegedly held a woman captive for immigration status; woman found chained in a south Fargo apartment.

High school section football championships underway; NDSU notes enrollment-related budget pressures.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Duluth and Ely school referendums passed; area school board races saw incumbents re-elected alongside new faces. Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce held its 156th annual dinner.

House fire in Superior; power restored after an outage affecting ~3,000 in Duluth. Fire damaged a historic building at a Lake Superior lighthouse on the North Shore.

Vicky Wanta appointed St. Louis County judge. Opponents continue legal challenges over a proposed Hermantown Google data center.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar)

Local records and incidents (assaults, thefts, motorist assists) published; high school football section championships (Willmar involved, field dried by helicopter).

Willmar City Councilor Audrey Nelsen honored by the League of Minnesota Cities. Recent local election results (new mayor Justin Ask, council seats).

East Central / Southwest / Southeast Minnesota

Pedestrian killed in a Highway 169 crash near Mankato. Ash tree removals planned in downtown Mankato due to emerald ash borer.

Pipeline route near Pipestone National Monument approved despite tribal opposition. School referendums and local races mixed (some passed, some failed).

Finstad recount focus ties into southern districts. Measles activity concentrated in central areas (especially Todd County, ~115 of 139 state cases; low vaccination rates noted).

Sports

Vikings (6-1, 1st NFC North): Carson Wentz starts Monday Night Football vs. Buffalo Bills (Kyler Murray out with hamstring strain, week-to-week). Justin Jefferson spoke about offensive struggles after a loss to Detroit. Strong defense remains a highlight.

Timberwolves (6-3): Playing without Anthony Edwards (knee surgery, expected multi-month absence). LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, and Jonathan Kuminga stepping up; recent win over Houston. Tonight at New Orleans Pelicans (NBA Cup group play, 7 p.m. CT); Terrence Shannon Jr. questionable (hip), Donte DiVincenzo out (Achilles).

Wild (11-3-3): Host San Jose Sharks tonight at Grand Casino Arena (7 p.m. CT). Strong recent form (point streak); Jesper Wallstedt expected in net. Brock Faber practiced (recovering from preseason skull fracture); other injuries include Foligno brothers and Spurgeon.

Twins: Offseason underway after a 76-85 (or similar) season. Qualifying offer extended to catcher Ryan Jeffers (~$23.15M); Joe Ryan’s mutual option declined (arbitration). Ownership signals increased spending; focus on bullpen, catching, and supporting young core.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Friday evening into overnight, from ~5 p.m.): Cool and mostly clear to partly cloudy after a sunny/tranquil day with highs in the 40s (Twin Cities ~45°F). Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s statewide; light winds. First freeze already recorded in the Twin Cities.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Chilly start, then rebound. Highs upper 40s to low 50s (warmer in some southern/western spots); mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Dry conditions.

48-hour extended outlook (from ~5 p.m. Friday): Continued mild and quiet through Sunday (potential #Top10WxDay Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s). Warm-up continues early next week (approaching 60°F Monday in places), with mild 50s midweek. Limited shower chances possible east Wednesday/Thursday; overall dry pattern expected for most of the period. Northern areas colder overnight.

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