Minnesota Today 1/19/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news update for Monday, January 19, 2026 — covering major developments around the state today
🗞️ Top Statewide Headlines
Potential military involvement: The Pentagon has placed about 1,500 active-duty troops on standby for possible deployment to Minnesota amid escalating protests in Minneapolis tied to a federal immigration enforcement surge and the fatal shooting of a local resident by an ICE agent. Local leaders continue to oppose federal force, warning it could inflame tensions.
Justice Department actions: Federal prosecutors have announced intentions to press charges against activistswho disrupted a church service in St. Paul, where protesters targeted a pastor they say has ties to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A DOJ civil rights investigation is also underway into the incident.
Cold weather impacts: A cold weather advisory is in effect across much of Minnesota today, with bitter single-digit highs and dangerous wind chills expected.
School and activity disruptions: Due to the holiday and weather conditions, school closings and delays are being reported in the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area.
State image and unrest: A Star Tribune analysis highlights how Minnesota’s national profile has been shaped by recent violence and protests, moving public focus from lakes and niceness to controversies over policing and immigration enforcement.
❄️ Weather & Safety
Dangerous cold persists: Across Minnesota today, highs remain near or below zero with wind chills plunging far below zero. The National Weather Service warns frostbite can occur quickly on exposed skin.
📍 Additional Notable Local Reports
(From broader local coverage and state news sources)
High law enforcement tensions continue: Minneapolis protests remain active, and federal agencies, including the FBI and Pentagon, are mobilizing additional support in response to demonstrations.
MLK Day events: Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremonies and gatherings are happening statewide, including annual breakfasts, celebrations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and community reflections on civil rights.
Local incidents: Rochester police logs show recent accidents and patrol activity, including officers being struck by a vehicle.
Economic ripple effects: Two Minnesota trucking firms unexpectedly shut down, leaving around 200 drivers out of work, raising concerns about regional supply and logistics.
Here’s the Minnesota regional weather forecast for tonight (Mon, Jan 19) and the next three days (Tue – Thu) — including conditions across the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota:
❄️ Tonight (Mon, Jan 19)
Very cold temperatures continue after a frigid day. Most of the state will drop well below zero at night — around −5°F to −15°F with dangerous wind chills making it feel much colder.
Cold Weather Advisory is in effect this morning into Tuesday midday for parts of northern Minnesota with wind chills down to −30°F to −40°F potentially.
🌡️ Tuesday, Jan 20
Slight warm-up compared to tonight: highs generally in the low to mid teens above zero (around 10–15°F).
Clouds will increase during the day, and light snow could develop Tuesday evening across parts of central and southern Minnesota with a little accumulation possible.
🌨️ Wednesday, Jan 21
Intermittent snow and flurries are expected — generally light snow with minor accumulations.
Highs around 15–20°F, still cold but a bit warmer than Monday night.
❄️ Thursday, Jan 22
The cold returns: highs falling back toward around 0°F or just below, with overnight lows plummeting to −20°F to −30°F in many areas.
Wind chills will again make it feel dangerously cold outdoors.
🔥 Key Weather Hazards to Know
Extreme cold / wind chills: Below-zero temperatures combined with wind will make exposed skin risk frostbite quickly — especially early this week.
Light snow chances midweek: Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring light snowfall or flurries rather than a major snowstorm.
Arctic air return by Thursday: After a brief warming Tuesday–Wednesday, colder air plunges back later in the week.
