Potential military involvement: The Pentagon has placed about 1,500 active-duty troops on standby for possible deployment to Minnesota amid escalating protests in Minneapolis tied to a federal immigration enforcement surge and the fatal shooting of a local resident by an ICE agent. Local leaders continue to oppose federal force, warning it could inflame tensions.

Justice Department actions: Federal prosecutors have announced intentions to press charges against activistswho disrupted a church service in St. Paul, where protesters targeted a pastor they say has ties to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A DOJ civil rights investigation is also underway into the incident.

Cold weather impacts: A cold weather advisory is in effect across much of Minnesota today, with bitter single-digit highs and dangerous wind chills expected.

School and activity disruptions: Due to the holiday and weather conditions, school closings and delays are being reported in the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area.