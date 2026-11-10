Early evening headlines for Monday, November 9, 2026, across Minnesota regions, plus sports and a statewide weather outlook.

Twin Cities Metro

Four people died in a house fire Sunday morning in Grand Meadow (southeastern Minnesota); investigation ongoing with identities withheld.

Spring Lake Park mayoral race is tied (1,401 votes each for incumbent Robert Nelson and challenger Halyn Roth); a drawing is scheduled tonight to break the tie.

St. Paul apartment fire caused a roof collapse and evacuations of nearby buildings.

Driver rescued from a vehicle that entered Lake Phalen in St. Paul; dive team searched for possible passengers.

Two pedestrians killed in separate Anoka County (Blaine-area) crashes.

U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving Minnesota state troopers in the Ricky Cobb shooting, effectively ending related challenges.

Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store owner charged over liquor-filled candy.

DFL leaders emphasize priorities of fraud prevention and lowering health-care costs ahead of the January legislative session under Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar.