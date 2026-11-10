Early evening headlines for Monday, November 9, 2026, across Minnesota regions, plus sports and a statewide weather outlook.
Twin Cities Metro
Four people died in a house fire Sunday morning in Grand Meadow (southeastern Minnesota); investigation ongoing with identities withheld.
Spring Lake Park mayoral race is tied (1,401 votes each for incumbent Robert Nelson and challenger Halyn Roth); a drawing is scheduled tonight to break the tie.
St. Paul apartment fire caused a roof collapse and evacuations of nearby buildings.
Driver rescued from a vehicle that entered Lake Phalen in St. Paul; dive team searched for possible passengers.
Two pedestrians killed in separate Anoka County (Blaine-area) crashes.
U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving Minnesota state troopers in the Ricky Cobb shooting, effectively ending related challenges.
Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store owner charged over liquor-filled candy.
DFL leaders emphasize priorities of fraud prevention and lowering health-care costs ahead of the January legislative session under Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar.
Attorney General Keith Ellison reached a settlement with Hendricks Community Hospital requiring over $171,000 in refunds or debt reductions for uninsured patients.
Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)
Sentencing scheduled today for a Fargo man convicted in an apartment stairwell murder.
Veterans Day events planned across the Fargo-Moorhead area; Cass County delayed a vote on an AI-assisted police technology contract.
Construction closing westbound lanes on 17th Avenue South in Fargo for up to three weeks.
Semi rollover on Highway 55 near Elbow Lake injured a Missouri driver (non-life-threatening).
Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)
St. Louis County tax-forfeited land auction generated more than $2.1 million from 47 parcels.
Voyageurs National Park has a new superintendent (Jennifer Onufer) after nearly 18 months without one, facing challenges from federal cuts.
Final coal load departed Midwest Energy Terminal in Superior, ending a long era of major fossil-fuel transshipment.
Research vessel R/V Neil Armstrong expected in Duluth around November 9 for neutrino-related work on Lake Superior.
Fire earlier damaged a historic fog-signal building at a Lake Superior lighthouse on the North Shore; historical society assessing repairs.
West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)
New Willmar Mayor-elect Justin Ask and council members-elect Chris Jeffords and Sarah Kretschmann expressed excitement about serving after recent election wins.
Ribbon-cutting for a new County Road 55 bridge overpass in southwest Willmar set for Tuesday, November 10.
Willmar Cardinals advanced to the state football tournament after a Section 2AAAA title win.
East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota
Southeast: The Grand Meadow house fire (four dead, including one adult male and three boys) remains under investigation by multiple agencies; community grieving.
Southwest: Minnesota regulators approved a new fuel pipeline route near Pipestone National Monument. Drought-related SBA low-interest loans available to small businesses in several counties (including Lincoln, Lyon, Pipestone, Yellow Medicine, and others).
Broader election follow-up continues across greater Minnesota, with DFL gains noted outside the Twin Cities in some areas.
Sports
Vikings: Host the Buffalo Bills tonight (Monday Night Football, 7:15/8:15 p.m. CT kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium). Both teams enter at 6-1. Vikings signed Odell Beckham Jr. to the active roster and placed Demond Claiborne on IR; Carson Wentz is starting at quarterback.
Timberwolves: Beat the Utah Jazz 115-100 on Sunday at Target Center (fourth straight win; now 8-3). Ayo Dosunmu scored 26 points, LaMelo Ball added 24 points and 5 assists. Anthony Edwards remains out after knee surgery.
Wild: Fell 4-3 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (Kucherov OT winner after a late rally). Wild are 12-3-4 and had been riding a strong stretch.
Twins: Offseason underway after a 76-85 or similar finish. Qualifying offer extended to catcher Ryan Jeffers; other roster and bullpen decisions ongoing.
Statewide Weather Forecast
Mild conditions continue this evening under mostly clear skies. Twin Cities high reached the low 60s earlier (well above average); current temperatures are in the upper 50s with light west winds.
Tonight: Clear and quiet. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s (some mid-30s farther north).
Tuesday: Partly cloudy to increasing clouds, still above average. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s (cooler in the north, closer to 50). Light winds.
48-hour extended (from ~5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday): Mild and mostly dry through Tuesday. A few light showers possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, mainly south and east. Highs Wednesday in the upper 40s to low 50s, then a more noticeable cooldown begins later in the week with highs dropping toward the upper 30s–low 40s by Thursday/Friday and overnight lows into the 20s. Northern areas stay a bit cooler throughout.
Stay safe and enjoy the mild evening!
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