Minnesota Today 1/20/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news and weather update for Tuesday, January 20, 2026
📰 Major Minnesota News
ICE enforcement & political tensions
Community groups, unions and faith leaders are organizing an economic blackout and strike on Friday (Jan 23)to protest the surge of federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota. The protest targets the deployment of roughly 3,000 federal agents and seeks justice after a fatal shooting during an ICE operation in Minneapolis.
Detailed live updates show ongoing federal immigration enforcement activity in Minneapolis and surrounding areas, including conflict between local authorities and federal agencies.
The U.S. Justice Department has issued grand jury subpoenas to Minnesota officials (including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and local mayors) as part of an investigation into alleged obstruction of federal immigration enforcement. Officials criticized the subpoenas as politically motivated.
Separate reports highlight personal accounts of aggressive ICE actions in Minnesota domestically, stirring community outrage.
Local incidents & community news
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers released regional activity reports.
🌨️ Minnesota Weather — Jan 20, 2026
General Forecast
Cold & snowy: Light snow is expected Tuesday evening and again Wednesday, with minor accumulations possible statewide. Arctic air will build later this week.
Temperatures will be below normal today, with highs in the single digits to low teens (Twin Cities near ~13°F) and continued frigid conditions later in the week.
After Wednesday’s lighter snow, a major push of bitterly cold Arctic air arrives Thursday through Saturday, with highs potentially well below zero and wind chills possibly reaching -40s below zero in some areas.
Dangerous cold alerts & impacts
Extreme cold warnings & watches are in effect in parts of Minnesota, and conditions are already cold enough to prompt concern for frostbite risk and school closures or delays (extended cold through mid-week).
For example, in Hastings, the forecast notes light snow tonight and wind chills this morning around 15–25 below zero.
❄️ Key Weather Hazards to Know
❄️ Light snow tonight & Wednesday
🥶 Arctic blast Thursday–Saturday
🧊 Wind chills potentially below –40°F
🚗 Travel hazards in snow & extreme cold
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.