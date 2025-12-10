🌨️ Winter Storm — Travel Hazards, Snow Emergencies & School Closures

A major winter storm dumped several inches of snow — about 4.1 inches at the Minneapolis–St. Paul airport, with even more in outlying areas (as much as 5.9 inches in some spots). CBS News+2CBS News+2

As a result, multiple cities — including Minneapolis, St. Paul, and a number of suburbs — declared snow emergencies . Parking and plowing rules are now in effect. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Roads are treacherous. Authorities reported hundreds of crashes across the state and many cars off the road. For example, there were over 250 crashes statewide; one pile-up affected traffic on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2Yahoo+2

Many school districts delayed start times or closed altogether Wednesday. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Takeaway: If you’re in the Twin Cities or much of the state — expect slow commutes, plowed-out parking, and keep tabs on school or work-schedule changes.

🏛️ Policy and Infrastructure — Self-Driving Cars Under Scrutiny

The company Waymo is testing autonomous vehicles in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, legislators in Minnesota are weighing new regulations to govern self-driving cars. MPR News

This could reshape what driving — and parking — look like in Minnesota in the coming years.

🚍 Civic Nonprofit Shutdown — Transit Group Folding

Move Minneapolis — a nonprofit focused on transit advocacy — will close by month’s end, after a financial audit flagged “high risk” of federal fund misuse. Their funding was cut by the regional planning authority (the Met Council) following questions tied to its leadership. Star Tribune

The closure could impact local efforts around public transit advocacy and planning.

👶 Child Care Landscape — More Slots, but Cost Still High

A recent analysis from the regional Federal Reserve found that though child-care slot availability in Minnesota has improved slightly, rates remain high , and many families still struggle with affordability. Axios

Over the past decade, more than 4,000 in-home day-care providers — roughly 40% — shut down. As a result, care has shifted toward pricier childcare centers. Axios

This continues to shape economic pressures on families, working parents, and the broader labor market in Minnesota.

Share Minnesota Madness