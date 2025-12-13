📰 Top Local and State News

Stewartville High School shooting incident

• A critical incident unfolded early Friday morning at Stewartville High and Middle School when a man shot a teenage student in the parking lot before apparently taking his own life. The student was hospitalized in critical but stable condition; authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Classes were canceled for the day while the investigation continues.

Minnesota government takes new action on fraud

• Gov. Tim Walz announced the creation of a new state position — Director of Program Integrity — to lead efforts against fraud in Minnesota’s public service programs and protect taxpayer dollars, a response to recent high-profile scams. Minnesota Reformer

Local event recommendations for Dec. 12–18

• MPR News highlights holiday-themed events and cultural activities across Minnesota this week, from winter traditions to seasonal entertainment. MPR News

📈 Statewide Issues & Economy

Nursing home pay raise delays

• Statewide nursing home workers will not see scheduled minimum wage increases for January 1 due to administrative paperwork delays, affecting thousands of caregivers. KENS 5

❄️ Weather & Travel

Bitter cold weather advisory

• A major cold snap continues across Minnesota, with temperatures expected to drop well below zero into the weekend. Residents should prepare for extreme cold conditions and dress appropriately. CBS News

Interstate 90 traffic update

• A crash earlier Friday in Olmsted County closed I-90 westbound in the morning but has since been cleared, easing travel disruptions in that area. Post Bulletin

🏒 Sports & Community Highlights

Minnesota Wild victory

• The Minnesota Wild snapped the Dallas Stars’ point streak with a strong 5–2 win, featuring multiple goals and assists from Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy. Spectrum Local News

📌 Other Local Reports Around the Region

• Morrison County law enforcement update: The Sheriff’s Office completed its annual predatory offender registrant verification program in the county. morrisoncountymn.gov

• Public records and local government filings were published today by the Winona County Tribune and other community papers. West Central Tribune

• Emergency services calls from Worthington and Jackson Counties were logged with local police and sheriff departments. Worthington Globe

🌟 What To Watch / Do This Weekend

• Local seasonal events — holiday markets, performances, and community celebrations — are taking place around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. (See events listings from local outlets like Axios Twin Cities.) Axios

