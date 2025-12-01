The announcement comes amid rising scrutiny of the current administration — this could make the upcoming campaign particularly competitive. CBS News+1

Attorney Chris Madel announced he’s running for governor, adding a new contender to the 2026 election field. KARE 11+1

Residents must follow parking rules to allow for effective snowplowing of major routes — a critical detail if you’re commuting or planning errands. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

After a heavy storm over the weekend, both cities declared snow emergencies. As of Dec 1, restrictions remain in effect. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Several people say discounted care helped manage chronic pain — the impending change is causing concern among those dependent on regular visits. Star Tribune

Minnesotans are trying to get in extra chiropractic treatments before the state’s Medicaid program stops covering them next month. Star Tribune

Police say no one was hit by the gunfire, but the episode underscores ongoing issues around domestic violence, road safety, and gun incidents. Star Tribune

A man who grabbed the wheel from his girlfriend, crashed on I-94, and then fired at a trooper has been sentenced to prison. Star Tribune

The camp will take place at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth mid-December. Lets Play Hockey

The USA Hockey 2026 U.S. National Junior Team preliminary roster includes nine players from Minnesota — a sign of strength for the state’s youth hockey pipeline. Lets Play Hockey

