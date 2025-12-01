Minnesota Today 12/1/25
Here’s a roundup of regional Minnesota news for December 1, 2025
📰 Today’s Key Headlines in Minnesota
Chris Madel enters governor’s race
Attorney Chris Madel announced he’s running for governor, adding a new contender to the 2026 election field. KARE 11+1
The announcement comes amid rising scrutiny of the current administration — this could make the upcoming campaign particularly competitive. CBS News+1
Snow emergency remains in force for Minneapolis & St. Paul
After a heavy storm over the weekend, both cities declared snow emergencies. As of Dec 1, restrictions remain in effect. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
Residents must follow parking rules to allow for effective snowplowing of major routes — a critical detail if you’re commuting or planning errands. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
State Medicaid changes drive rush to chiropractic care
Minnesotans are trying to get in extra chiropractic treatments before the state’s Medicaid program stops covering them next month. Star Tribune
Several people say discounted care helped manage chronic pain — the impending change is causing concern among those dependent on regular visits. Star Tribune
Violent crash + shootout on I-94 leads to prison sentence
A man who grabbed the wheel from his girlfriend, crashed on I-94, and then fired at a trooper has been sentenced to prison. Star Tribune
Police say no one was hit by the gunfire, but the episode underscores ongoing issues around domestic violence, road safety, and gun incidents. Star Tribune
Youth hockey pride: 9 Minnesotans named to 2026 U.S. Junior Team roster
The USA Hockey 2026 U.S. National Junior Team preliminary roster includes nine players from Minnesota — a sign of strength for the state’s youth hockey pipeline. Lets Play Hockey
The camp will take place at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth mid-December. Lets Play Hockey
🔎 What It Could Mean For You (As a Minnesotan)
If you live in the Twin Cities, check for snow-emergency parking rules before heading out — risk of tickets or tows remains high this week.
For anyone depending on Medicaid-covered chiropractic care: it may be smart to schedule treatments ASAP.
With a new gubernatorial candidate in the mix, political dynamics could shift — new policies or campaign issues may emerge in 2026.
Families with kids in youth or high-school hockey might see increased hope and community support with strong representation on the U.S. Junior National Team.
