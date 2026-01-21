Minnesota Today 1/21/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Wednesday, January 21, 2026, focusing on major developments across the state
🇺🇸 Immigration Enforcement & Legal/Political Fallout
A major federal investigation involving Minnesota officials has escalated: grand jury subpoenas were issued to Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and other local leaders in connection with federal immigration enforcement actions. The probe is examining whether local officials impeded federal agents — a rare use of a conspiracy statute.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations continue across Minneapolis and the Twin Cities, with increased deployment in south Minneapolis and other areas prompting protests, legal challenges, and community concern.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has paused a lower court order that had restricted ICE’s use of force against protesters, temporarily lifting constraints while legal proceedings continue.
Local news outlets are providing ongoing live updates about federal enforcement and community responses.
📣 Community & Political Response
Residents, students, and parents across Minnesota are voicing concerns about the impact of federal immigration agents on schools and communities, with some events planned for protest and awareness.
The St. Paul City Council is introducing ordinances aimed at limiting the use of municipal resources for federal enforcement activities.
Reporting indicates backlash and debate over ICE tactics, including claims of racial profiling and civil liberties disputes (covered across multiple outlets).
❄️ Weather & Statewide Impacts
Minnesota is experiencing light snow on Wednesday, followed by a significant arctic cold snap set to bring dangerously low temperatures and wind chills later this week.
Weather advisories and extreme cold watches are in effect for parts of central and northern Minnesota, warning of wind chills as low as –40 to –50°F.
🏒 Sports & Culture
The Minnesota Wild hockey organization honored Roger Godin with a State of Hockey Legacy Award, celebrating his contributions to the sport in Minnesota.
🧑🎓 & 🧑⚖️ Other Regional Updates
School districts across the state (e.g., Worthington) have announced schedule adjustments or early dismissals due to incoming weather conditions.
Midday regional headlines cover a wide range of issues including the U.S. House set to vote on legislation affecting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, municipal regulatory fines for stormwater violations, and a Brooklyn Park police search for a missing woman.
