A major federal investigation involving Minnesota officials has escalated: grand jury subpoenas were issued to Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and other local leaders in connection with federal immigration enforcement actions. The probe is examining whether local officials impeded federal agents — a rare use of a conspiracy statute.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations continue across Minneapolis and the Twin Cities, with increased deployment in south Minneapolis and other areas prompting protests, legal challenges, and community concern.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has paused a lower court order that had restricted ICE’s use of force against protesters, temporarily lifting constraints while legal proceedings continue.