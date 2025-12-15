Minnesota Today 12/15/25
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Monday, December 15, 2025
🌍 State & Regional Headlines
Immigration enforcement expands in Minnesota
Federal immigration raids under “Operation Metro Surge” are spreading beyond the Twin Cities, with new activity reported across Minnesota and growing community concern about impacts on Somali and Latino residents. Star Tribune
Holiday events & community activities
Seasonal events including solstice celebrations at parks across the region are underway this week, offering free community activities as part of holiday festivities. Star Tribune
Minnesota national news recap
A CBS Minnesota segment highlights today’s top regional stories — including local events, weather, and community updates. CBS News
Planned Parenthood Minnesota under pressure
Staff complaints and financial challenges are mounting for Planned Parenthood in Minnesota amid broader political and budget pressures. MPR News
🏈 Sports
Vikings win, playoff hopes dashed
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Dallas Cowboys (34-26), but the victory wasn’t enough to revive their playoff chances this season. Reuters
🚧 Local & Community News
Highway crash in Farmington
A serious crash involving a box truck and passenger vehicle shut down part of Highway 3 in Farmington Monday morning, with injuries reported. Limitless Media News
Minnesota Lottery results
Winning numbers for Pick 3 and North5 from Sunday’s Minnesota Lottery draws are available. St. Cloud Times
Holiday train in Central Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train is making stops across central Minnesota today, featuring music, lights, and food bank support events in communities such as Buffalo, Annandale, and Eden Valley. KNSI
🎄 Things to Do / Weather Notes
Holiday & community events
Across the state, seasonal happenings like Christmas markets, light displays, stargazing festivals in Cook County, and holiday bake sales in the Twin Cities are ongoing through the weekend. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
