🌍 State & Regional Headlines

Immigration enforcement expands in Minnesota

Federal immigration raids under “Operation Metro Surge” are spreading beyond the Twin Cities, with new activity reported across Minnesota and growing community concern about impacts on Somali and Latino residents. Star Tribune

Holiday events & community activities

Seasonal events including solstice celebrations at parks across the region are underway this week, offering free community activities as part of holiday festivities. Star Tribune

Minnesota national news recap

A CBS Minnesota segment highlights today’s top regional stories — including local events, weather, and community updates. CBS News

Planned Parenthood Minnesota under pressure

Staff complaints and financial challenges are mounting for Planned Parenthood in Minnesota amid broader political and budget pressures. MPR News

🏈 Sports

Vikings win, playoff hopes dashed

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Dallas Cowboys (34-26), but the victory wasn’t enough to revive their playoff chances this season. Reuters

🚧 Local & Community News

Highway crash in Farmington

A serious crash involving a box truck and passenger vehicle shut down part of Highway 3 in Farmington Monday morning, with injuries reported. Limitless Media News

Minnesota Lottery results

Winning numbers for Pick 3 and North5 from Sunday’s Minnesota Lottery draws are available. St. Cloud Times

Holiday train in Central Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train is making stops across central Minnesota today, featuring music, lights, and food bank support events in communities such as Buffalo, Annandale, and Eden Valley. KNSI

🎄 Things to Do / Weather Notes

Holiday & community events

Across the state, seasonal happenings like Christmas markets, light displays, stargazing festivals in Cook County, and holiday bake sales in the Twin Cities are ongoing through the weekend. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

