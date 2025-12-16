📰 Major Local Stories

Community Reeling After School Shooting

• A shooting at Stewartville High School in southeast Minnesota has left students, staff, and the wider community in shock. Authorities are investigating the circumstances, and local leaders are calling for unity as the town grieves. MPR News

Fraud and Oversight in State Programs

• Minnesota state officials paused licensing for new adult day care centers amid growing concerns about fraud in social services and “high-risk” programs. Star Tribune

• The U.S. Department of Labor announced a review of Minnesota’s unemployment insurance program following allegations of widespread fraud. KNSI

School Closures After Threats

• Independent School District 196 (Burnsville–Eagan–Savage area) closed multiple high schools and additional buildings for Dec. 16 due to social media threats, with law enforcement investigating. Limitless Media News

🎄 Local Events & Community News

Christmas Holiday Train Stops Across Minnesota

• The Canadian Pacific Christmas Holiday Train is scheduled to stop in Detroit Lakes, Plummer, and Thief River Falls today, offering festive activities, hot cocoa, and community entertainment.

Sports Moves & Results

• Minnesota United FC acquired midfielder Peter Stroud from the New York Red Bulls in a trade — a notable addition ahead of the 2026 MLS season. Reuters

• The University of Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team dominated Texas Southern 89–53 in their recent game. The Daily Gopher

🧠 Opinion & Commentary

Editorial on Accountability in Government Services

• A Star Tribune opinion piece argues that Minnesota needs greater accountability in public sector employment and benefits programs. Star Tribune

🌨️ Weather & Travel

Meteorologist Report — Dec. 16 Weather

• A weather update forecasts warmer temperatures through the mid-30s, causing some snow melt — the mildest day of the week before a return of colder conditions. CBS News

📌 Other Local Developments

Environmental and development news — A group has filed for an immediate halt to a proposed Pine Island data center project , with hearings scheduled in early 2026. Rochester Post Bulletin

Public lands update — The Minnesota DNR secured protection of nearly 16,000 acres of land, the agency’s largest recent acquisition for public use. Outdoor News

Police & emergency logs around Minnesota show recent vehicle crashes and emergency responses across multiple counties. nujournal.com

