Minnesota Today 12/17/25
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Wednesday, December 17, 2025
📰 Major Local News
Gun-violence prevention data initiative: Governor Tim Walz issued executive orders directing state agencies to begin collecting and analyzing gun-related insurance claim data to help inform violence-reduction strategies and expand training/education on firearm safety. StateScoop
Legislative activity: At the Minnesota Capitol, GOP lawmakers are questioning the Department of Human Services over extended licensing pauses for adult day service providers amid ongoing fraud investigations. Bemidji Pioneer
Local lawsuits: Medicaid service providers that serve autistic and disabled adults have filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota DHS over withheld payments during fraud investigations. Minnesota Reformer
🌦 Weather & Travel
Wintry system returning: After a relatively mild start, a storm will bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of Minnesota Wednesday night into Thursday. MPR News
Wednesday forecast highlights: Twin Cities staying mild today but colder conditions expected soon. CBS News
🚨 Public Safety
School threats reported: Multiple online threats targeting schools in Dakota and Scott counties have led to temporary closures and at least one juvenile arrest as law enforcement investigates. Limitless Media News
(Note from broader Minnesota coverage): Local history of recent violence prompting legislative attention and community concern — including shooting incidents around the state. Wikipedia
🏙 Local Politics & Community
Primary election results: DFL candidates Meg Luger-Nikolai and Shelley Buck won House primaries for upcoming special elections in St. Paul and Woodbury area districts. Minnesota News Network
Rochester mayor veto: The mayor of Rochester vetoed two City Council decisions related to a regional sports complex project.
🍽 Business & Community Happenings
Restaurant news: Several notable Twin Cities food scene changes — Savory Bakehouse relocating to a larger St. Paul location, Dreamstate Cafe opening in Minneapolis, and more. Axios
🏒 Sports
Minnesota Wild roster move: The NHL team recalled defenseman Carson Lambos from the AHL Iowa Wild and placed Jonas Brodin on injured reserve. NHL
📍 Additional Regional Headlines
Moorhead workplace fatality: A man died in a workplace accident in Moorhead after an axle fell and caused fatal injuries. Minnesota News Network
Rochester area updates: Local Olmsted County commissioners approved a 10% pay increase as part of recruitment and retention efforts. Rochester Post B
