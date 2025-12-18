❄️ Weather & Public Safety

Winter Storm Conditions Impacting Travel & Schools

• A strong winter storm is blowing through Minnesota with snow, high winds, and dropping temperatures, creating icy roads and difficult travel conditions. Many schools across the state have closed early or are delaying classes due to the weather. CBS News+1

Health Advisory: Respiratory Illnesses on the Rise

• State health officials are urging Minnesotans to get vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and RSV as respiratory disease activity has increased in recent weeks. Minnesota Department of Health

⚖️ Crime, Fraud & Legal News

Massive Federal Medicaid Fraud Investigation Continues

• Federal prosecutors announced new charges in a sprawling Minnesota Medicaid fraud investigation involving multiple state programs. Authorities say a significant portion of roughly $18 billion in claims may be fraudulent, with additional defendants charged and ongoing investigations into autism services, housing support, and more. Justice Department+1

🏛️ Politics & Government

MN Attorney General Responds to Federal Policy on Healthcare

• Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a statement defending access to gender-affirming care and affirming the state’s commitment to protecting those healthcare services amid federal policy changes. Minnesota Attorney General’s Office

State Political Developments (Headlines Summary)

• Early political chatter includes endorsements for Governor Walz and debates over fraud oversight in the Minnesota House, among other statewide issues. Minnesota News Network

🏒 Sports & Community Events

Weekend & Local Events Guide

• A variety of festive and cultural events are planned in the Twin Cities through the weekend, including a Winter Solstice lantern parade, holiday concerts, and community puzzles and dancing events. Axios

World Junior Hockey coming to the Twin Cities

• The 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship is back in Minnesota for the first time since 1982, bringing international teams and fans to Twin Cities arenas later this month. Axios

Pro Sports Action

• The Minnesota Wild are on the road tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. NHL

• In NBA action, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost at home to the Memphis Grizzlies, with Jaren Jackson Jr. scoring 28 points. Reuters

📍 Additional Coverage & Issues

Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

• Recent federal immigration enforcement actions have drawn criticism from Minneapolis leaders and community advocates, with local authorities condemning tactics used in recent arrests. The Daily Beast

School & Local Crime Reports (Earlier Today)

• Midday headlines include a vigil in Stewartville after a school shooting and an arrest in a Montevideo drive-by shooting investigation. Minnesota News Network

