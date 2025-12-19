🧑‍⚖️ Major Local News & Public Safety

🔫 Nowthen Standoff Ends With Arrest

• A significant standoff in Nowthen (Anoka County) that began Thursday night ended Friday when law enforcement arrested a suspect who had been barricaded inside a home. Residents were urged to shelter in place while firefighters battled flames from the scene earlier today. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

🚗 Garbage Truck vs. Train Crash in Central Minnesota

• In Alexandria, a garbage truck driver was injured in a morning collision with a train near the Alexandria Shooting Park. Emergency crews extricated the driver, who was conscious and later airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud. InForum

🚓 Minnesota State Patrol Reports Snowstorm Crash Data

• After Thursday’s winter storm, the State Patrol reports 102 property-damage crashes, 10 injuries, multiple vehicles off the road, and three jackknifed semis — urging motorists to stay home if possible.

📰 Other Crime News (Various MN Outlets)

• A SNAP fraud investigation involving out-of-state store owners was reported. Local crime coverage includes multiple incidents in the Twin Cities area. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

🌨️ Weather & Travel

🌬️ Snow & Cold Weather Moves In

• After light flurries earlier today, snow is expected overnight with very cold temperatures settling in this weekend across Minnesota. CBS News

❄️ Bitter Cold in Greater Minnesota

• Reports from New Ulm show temperatures plunging from near 40°F to the teens with extreme wind chill values — a reminder to bundle up and prepare for hazardous conditions. nujournal.com

📉 School Impacts & Travel Alerts

• Recent winter weather forced school closures across parts of the region, and transportation officials continue to warn of hazardous travel conditions due to ice and snow. CBS News

🏛️ Politics & Policy

📊 Minnesota GOP Straw Poll Results

• At the Minnesota Republican Party winter meeting, Kendall Qualls won the straw poll, a symbolic early signifier in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial race. Axios

🧪 Environmental Policy Update (MPR News)

• The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency plans further studies on how sulfate pollution affects wild rice and aquatic ecosystems — part of ongoing environmental assessments. MPR News

⚕️ Business & Health

🏥 Fitch Ratings Affirms CentraCare Health System Outlook

• Fitch Ratings has affirmed CentraCare’s long-term issuer default rating at AA- with a stable outlook — a positive sign for the health system’s financial stability. TradingView

🏈 Sports & Community

🥅 Minnesota Frost PWHL Game Tonight

• The Minnesota Frost professional women’s hockey team hosts the Boston Fleet tonight in the PWHL — a key matchup for local sports fans this Friday. fubo

🤸 Gopher Women’s Gymnastics Scrimmage

• The No. 15 University of Minnesota women’s gymnastics team holds its intrasquad scrimmage today in Minneapolis, marking the start of their competitive season. Minnesota News Network

