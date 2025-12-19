Minnesota Today 12/19/25
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Friday, December 19, 2025
🧑⚖️ Major Local News & Public Safety
🔫 Nowthen Standoff Ends With Arrest
• A significant standoff in Nowthen (Anoka County) that began Thursday night ended Friday when law enforcement arrested a suspect who had been barricaded inside a home. Residents were urged to shelter in place while firefighters battled flames from the scene earlier today. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
🚗 Garbage Truck vs. Train Crash in Central Minnesota
• In Alexandria, a garbage truck driver was injured in a morning collision with a train near the Alexandria Shooting Park. Emergency crews extricated the driver, who was conscious and later airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud. InForum
🚓 Minnesota State Patrol Reports Snowstorm Crash Data
• After Thursday’s winter storm, the State Patrol reports 102 property-damage crashes, 10 injuries, multiple vehicles off the road, and three jackknifed semis — urging motorists to stay home if possible.
https://www.kttc.com
📰 Other Crime News (Various MN Outlets)
• A SNAP fraud investigation involving out-of-state store owners was reported. Local crime coverage includes multiple incidents in the Twin Cities area. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
🌨️ Weather & Travel
🌬️ Snow & Cold Weather Moves In
• After light flurries earlier today, snow is expected overnight with very cold temperatures settling in this weekend across Minnesota. CBS News
❄️ Bitter Cold in Greater Minnesota
• Reports from New Ulm show temperatures plunging from near 40°F to the teens with extreme wind chill values — a reminder to bundle up and prepare for hazardous conditions. nujournal.com
📉 School Impacts & Travel Alerts
• Recent winter weather forced school closures across parts of the region, and transportation officials continue to warn of hazardous travel conditions due to ice and snow. CBS News
🏛️ Politics & Policy
📊 Minnesota GOP Straw Poll Results
• At the Minnesota Republican Party winter meeting, Kendall Qualls won the straw poll, a symbolic early signifier in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial race. Axios
🧪 Environmental Policy Update (MPR News)
• The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency plans further studies on how sulfate pollution affects wild rice and aquatic ecosystems — part of ongoing environmental assessments. MPR News
⚕️ Business & Health
🏥 Fitch Ratings Affirms CentraCare Health System Outlook
• Fitch Ratings has affirmed CentraCare’s long-term issuer default rating at AA- with a stable outlook — a positive sign for the health system’s financial stability. TradingView
🏈 Sports & Community
🥅 Minnesota Frost PWHL Game Tonight
• The Minnesota Frost professional women’s hockey team hosts the Boston Fleet tonight in the PWHL — a key matchup for local sports fans this Friday. fubo
🤸 Gopher Women’s Gymnastics Scrimmage
• The No. 15 University of Minnesota women’s gymnastics team holds its intrasquad scrimmage today in Minneapolis, marking the start of their competitive season. Minnesota News Network
