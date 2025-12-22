Minnesota Today 12/22/25
Here’s a roundup of regional Minnesota news for Monday, December 22, 2025
🧊 Weather & Travel
Icy roads and dangerous conditions across southern Minnesota after freezing rain led to multiple crashes early Monday. Two people were killed in semi-involved crashes on icy highways, and several school districts delayed starts due to slick conditions. MPR News+1
Travel disruptions and slick spots are being reported broadly statewide, with some areas still dealing with slippery roads this morning. News Talk 1340 KROC-AM
Weather forecasts show temperatures warmer than normal for late December today, and a generally quieter pattern after this morning’s winter mix. CBS News+1
🏛 Politics & Government
Nearly 100 Minnesota mayors signed a letter expressing “deep concern” about the state budget, alleging fraud and poor fiscal management and pointing to budget shortfalls and economic ranking declines.
https://www.kttc.com
From morning headlines: President Trump reportedly commented that My Pillow founder Mike Lindell “deserves to be governor of Minnesota,” and State Senator Nick Frentz announced a re-election campaign. Minnesota News Network
🚓 Crime & Public Safety
In St. Paul, police shot and injured a man who allegedly stole a vehicle and pointed a gun at officers; the incident shut down parts of I-94 temporarily. KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News
🏫 Community & Opinion
A local letter to the editor discussed supporting immigrant families and legal citizenship pathways, critiquing recent legislative votes. Worthington Globe
🏀 Sports in Minnesota
Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball defeated the Campbell Camels 78–50 in a dominant performance. The Daily Gopher
The Minnesota Wild lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5–1, extending Colorado’s streak. Reuters
In college football news, the Gophers will promote C.J. Robbins to defensive line coach. The Daily Gopher
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.