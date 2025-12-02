Officials warned the operation could lead to “incidental arrests,” raising fears among community members — many of whom are lawful citizens — that enforcement may unfairly target innocent people.

Leaders in the region — including the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul — held a press conference condemning proposed enforcement plans, emphasizing that local police will not assist. MPR News+2KARE 11+2

Federal authorities are reportedly planning a major immigration‑enforcement operation targeting Somali immigrants in the Twin Cities area — focusing on individuals with final deportation orders. https://www.kttc.com+2KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+2

In a separate incident, four men were wounded in a shooting in St. Paul on Monday afternoon. Police say the injuries are non‑life threatening. MPR News

A basement fire in a home in Fairmont, Minnesota claimed the life of one man; another person is recovering, and the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

A cold pattern is pushing in across Minnesota, with light snow possible statewide — standard for December, but a reminder to bundle up and drive carefully. CBS News+1

After a snowfall this past weekend, both Minneapolis and St. Paul remain under snow‑emergency declarations. Parking bans are in effect on designated routes; residents are advised to check local rules. Audacy+2FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2

The popular EagleCam — which livestreams nesting eagles in Minnesota — has gone live again for the season. Great news for wildlife watchers and conservation supporters across the state. MN DNR+1

