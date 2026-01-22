Local Jewish community leaders have warned of a volatile atmosphere as protests, enforcement actions, and community tensions rise statewide.

Some Minnesota businesses and residents are planning an “economic blackout” protest (such as reduced work or closures) on Jan. 23 in opposition to ICE actions.

Reports continue about federal immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota , including controversial detentions in Minneapolis-area school districts that have drawn local outrage.

Vice President J.D. Vance is visiting Minneapolis to back federal immigration officers and urge more cooperation with local authorities amid heightened tensions over ICE operations.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to repeal the mining ban near the Boundary Waters , a decision with environmental and political implications for northern Minnesota.

A missing child subject to an AMBER Alert has been found safe , according to law enforcement updates.

Some school districts statewide moved to online or e-learning days due to the extreme cold forecast.

Extreme cold warnings and watches are in effect across much of Minnesota, with dangerously low temperatures and wind chills expected to reach 30–50 °F below zero later in the day and Thursday night.

Arctic air and frigid conditions are forecast to last through Friday and into the weekend, with some areas experiencing extended periods of sub-zero highs and severe wind chills that can cause frostbite within minutes.