Minnesota Today 1/22/26
Here’s the regional Minnesota news and weather summary for Thursday, January 22, 2026
🗞️ Top Minnesota News (Statewide)
Immigration enforcement & protests
Vice President J.D. Vance is visiting Minneapolis to back federal immigration officers and urge more cooperation with local authorities amid heightened tensions over ICE operations.
Reports continue about federal immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota, including controversial detentions in Minneapolis-area school districts that have drawn local outrage.
Some Minnesota businesses and residents are planning an “economic blackout” protest (such as reduced work or closures) on Jan. 23 in opposition to ICE actions.
Local Jewish community leaders have warned of a volatile atmosphere as protests, enforcement actions, and community tensions rise statewide.
Public safety & community impacts
Some school districts statewide moved to online or e-learning days due to the extreme cold forecast.
A missing child subject to an AMBER Alert has been found safe, according to law enforcement updates.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to repeal the mining ban near the Boundary Waters, a decision with environmental and political implications for northern Minnesota.
🌨️ Minnesota Weather – Jan. 22, 2026
Statewide cold & winter conditions
Extreme cold warnings and watches are in effect across much of Minnesota, with dangerously low temperatures and wind chills expected to reach 30–50 °F below zero later in the day and Thursday night.
Arctic air and frigid conditions are forecast to last through Friday and into the weekend, with some areas experiencing extended periods of sub-zero highs and severe wind chills that can cause frostbite within minutes.
Blizzard and winter weather advisories impacted parts of southwestern Minnesota prior to the cold blast, with blowing snow reducing visibility and slick road conditions.
What to expect on Thursday
Daytime temperatures will be well below normal across northern, central, and southern Minnesota. Some forecasts show highs only around or below zero with bitter wind chills all day.
Wind chill values Thursday night could plunge further, making outdoor exposure dangerous without protection.
🧤 Safety Tips for the Cold
Limit time outdoors when possible.
Dress in layered, insulated clothing with wind-proof outerwear.
Keep pets and vulnerable individuals inside.
Prepare for potential disruptions to travel and outdoor activities.
