Minnesota Today 12/23/25
Here are the top regional Minnesota news stories for Tuesday, December 23, 2025
🗞️ Politics & Statewide Issues
Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association calls for Corrections chief to resign — The association has issued a no-confidence vote and is urging Dept. of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell to step down, citing concerns about enforcement and collaboration with counties. MPR News
Gov. Walz & local leaders respond to increased ICE presence — Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis and St. Paul officials denounced federal immigration enforcement actions as risky for public safety, pledging transparency and community support as activity continues over the holidays. Star Tribune
🏛️ Local Government & Elections
St. Cloud Council president announces run for Minnesota House — Mike Conway, longtime St. Cloud council leader, filed to run in House District 14A. St. Cloud Live
🏀 Sports
Timberwolves host Knicks tonight — The Minnesota Timberwolves aim for a third straight NBA win against the New York Knicks at Target Center. Minnesota News Network
🌲 Events & Outdoors
Free First Day Hikes at state parks announced — The Minnesota DNR invites outdoor enthusiasts to kick off the New Year with guided hikes across several state parks on Jan. 1. KNSI
🔎 Other Notable Regional Updates
Weather & Traffic
Minnesota will see a slight cooldown on Tuesday but remain generally calm ahead of Christmas. CBS News
Community & Leadership
Minnesota Farm Bureau unveils participants in new leadership program aimed at advancing agricultural advocacy. American Ag Network
Minnesota 4-H State Ambassadors promote winter weather preparedness as part of their state service project. High Plains Journal
📍 Other Stories Reported Today in Minnesota
(From local news outlets)
A cyclist was critically injured after a collision with a vehicle in St. Paul. bringmethenews.com
Nearly 100 mayors signed letters criticizing state fiscal policies and rising property tax burdens. KNSI
School district educators in Anoka-Hennepin filed intent to strike amid stalled contract talks. Minnesota News Network
A Rochester City Council override of a veto allows a planned sports complex project to move forward. Minnesota News Network
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.