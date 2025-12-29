Minnesota Today 12/29/25
Here’s a regional Minnesota news update for Monday, December 29, 2025 with the most recent developments across the state
❄️ Weather & Travel — Snowstorm Aftermath
Winter storm cleanup and hazardous travel conditions continue statewide:
A major winter storm that hit Minnesota over the weekend has ended, but snow-covered roads, blowing and drifting snow, and slick conditions remain, especially across southern and central Minnesota. MnDOT reports slow travel and recommends caution. KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+1
No-travel advisories have mostly been lifted, though some minor closures and difficult conditions persist. KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News
The Minnesota State Patrol says nearly 400 vehicles left roadways during the blizzard as crews continue responses to incidents. WDAY Radio - AM 970 and FM 93.1
In Rochester and southeast Minnesota, blowing snow and reduced visibility are still complicating travel as residents dig out. News Talk 1340 KROC-AM
Meteorologists note cold temperatures today with lingering winds and drifting snow, continuing to affect commutes. CBS News
❄️ Local Government Actions
Saint Paul declared a snow emergency:
City officials announced a snow emergency in Saint Paul starting tonight. Night and daytime plow routes are in effect and vehicles parked on designated plow routes may be ticketed and towed. Residents are urged to comply with snow removal ordinances and use free city warming shelters if needed. Saint Paul Minnesota
🧑⚖️ Crime & Legal News
Review hearing scheduled in decades-old murder case:
In Rochester, a review hearing has been set for January 27 for a man convicted over 30 years ago of killing his family with an axe; this stems from a U.S. Supreme Court decision on juvenile sentencing. Minnesota News Network
