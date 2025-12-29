Winter storm cleanup and hazardous travel conditions continue statewide:

A major winter storm that hit Minnesota over the weekend has ended, but snow-covered roads, blowing and drifting snow, and slick conditions remain, especially across southern and central Minnesota. MnDOT reports slow travel and recommends caution. KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+1

No-travel advisories have mostly been lifted, though some minor closures and difficult conditions persist. KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News

The Minnesota State Patrol says nearly 400 vehicles left roadways during the blizzard as crews continue responses to incidents. WDAY Radio - AM 970 and FM 93.1