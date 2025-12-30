Minnesota Today 12/30/25
Here’s a roundup of regional Minnesota news for Tuesday, December 30, 2025
📌 Top Local & State Headlines
• Federal fraud probes intensify in Minnesota
Federal agencies, including FBI and DHS, have ramped up operations in Minnesota following a viral video alleging widespread fraud at day care centers. Officials are investigating potential misuse of federal funds, though state regulators and some daycare operators dispute the claims. The situation has drawn national attention and political responses. DrydenWire.com+1
• Local crime and police reports
A 63-year-old man was found dead in Chisago City’s Paradise Park; police say no foul play is suspected as the medical examiner investigates. Minnesota News Network
A 17-year-old was arrested in Duluth after an attempted armed robbery; the investigation is ongoing. Minnesota News Network
Local emergency services reports include routine calls from Worthington, Nobles County, Jackson County and State Patrol. Worthington Globe
🗳️ Politics & Government
• New political candidacies and commentary
Erika Yoney announced her bid for a Minnesota State House seat, running as a DFL candidate.
State Rep. Jim Joy voiced concerns about how paid family medical leave implementation intersects with ongoing fraud investigations. WDAY Radio - AM 970 and FM 93.1
🌨️ Weather
• Snow and cold forecast ahead of New Year’s Eve
Minnesota is expecting another round of light snow and falling temperatures, with up to an inch possible before colder conditions settle in for year’s end. CBS News
🏒 Sports
• Minnesota Wild continue strong stretch
The Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5–2 and have posted one of the league’s best records in recent weeks. MPR News
• Gophers Basketball
Minnesota men’s basketball pulled away to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 60–43 — a solid performance as they head into Big Ten play. The Daily Gopher
• Gophers Football coaching change
The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program is parting ways with special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky after two seasons. The Daily Gopher
🧡 Community & Human Interest
• Remembering service animals
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office honored K9 Rocky on the anniversary of his death in the line of duty. Minnesota News Network
📻 Featured Local Programs
• Minnesota Now — December 30 edition
MPR News continues its daily coverage with discussions reflecting current regional issues and stories. MPR News
