📌 Top Local & State Headlines

• Federal fraud probes intensify in Minnesota

Federal agencies, including FBI and DHS, have ramped up operations in Minnesota following a viral video alleging widespread fraud at day care centers. Officials are investigating potential misuse of federal funds, though state regulators and some daycare operators dispute the claims. The situation has drawn national attention and political responses. DrydenWire.com+1

• Local crime and police reports

A 63-year-old man was found dead in Chisago City’s Paradise Park; police say no foul play is suspected as the medical examiner investigates. Minnesota News Network

A 17-year-old was arrested in Duluth after an attempted armed robbery; the investigation is ongoing. Minnesota News Network

Local emergency services reports include routine calls from Worthington, Nobles County, Jackson County and State Patrol. Worthington Globe

🗳️ Politics & Government

• New political candidacies and commentary

Erika Yoney announced her bid for a Minnesota State House seat, running as a DFL candidate.

https://www.valleynewslive.com

State Rep. Jim Joy voiced concerns about how paid family medical leave implementation intersects with ongoing fraud investigations. WDAY Radio - AM 970 and FM 93.1

🌨️ Weather

• Snow and cold forecast ahead of New Year’s Eve

Minnesota is expecting another round of light snow and falling temperatures, with up to an inch possible before colder conditions settle in for year’s end. CBS News

🏒 Sports

• Minnesota Wild continue strong stretch

The Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5–2 and have posted one of the league’s best records in recent weeks. MPR News

• Gophers Basketball

Minnesota men’s basketball pulled away to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 60–43 — a solid performance as they head into Big Ten play. The Daily Gopher

• Gophers Football coaching change

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program is parting ways with special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky after two seasons. The Daily Gopher

🧡 Community & Human Interest

• Remembering service animals

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office honored K9 Rocky on the anniversary of his death in the line of duty. Minnesota News Network

📻 Featured Local Programs

• Minnesota Now — December 30 edition

MPR News continues its daily coverage with discussions reflecting current regional issues and stories. MPR News