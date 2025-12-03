Federal authorities are reportedly launching an immigration enforcement operation this week targeting Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area. Up to 100 agents may be deployed to arrest individuals with final removal orders. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+2

The crackdown follows harsh comments from President Trump disparaging Somali immigrants — including saying they “contribute nothing” and that their country is “no good.” Times Union+2CBS News+2

Local leaders, such as Jacob Frey (Minneapolis Mayor) and Melvin Carter (St. Paul Mayor), have strongly condemned the impending operation, vowing local police will not cooperate and urging protection for Somali residents. Reuters+2https://www.valleynewslive.com+2