📰 Key Minnesota News
Donald Trump’s Crackdown on Somali Community Sparks Statewide Backlash
Federal authorities are reportedly launching an immigration enforcement operation this week targeting Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area. Up to 100 agents may be deployed to arrest individuals with final removal orders. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+2
The crackdown follows harsh comments from President Trump disparaging Somali immigrants — including saying they “contribute nothing” and that their country is “no good.” Times Union+2CBS News+2
Local leaders, such as Jacob Frey (Minneapolis Mayor) and Melvin Carter (St. Paul Mayor), have strongly condemned the impending operation, vowing local police will not cooperate and urging protection for Somali residents. Reuters+2https://www.valleynewslive.com+2
Civil-rights groups warn the move could drag many U.S. citizens and lawful residents into enforcement actions, calling it a form of harassment. CBS News+1
Services for Disabled Minnesotans Disrupted as State Suspends Payments to Providers
Advocates say the state-level enforcement crackdown on fraud has led the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to suspend payments to certain providers — specifically those offering community support services to disabled people. Minnesota Reformer
As a result, many disabled Minnesotans have abruptly lost services that help them live independently, including cleaning, check-ins, and other support services — without adequate notice or transition plans. Minnesota Reformer
Lawyers argue that this violates civil-rights protections under the U.S. Supreme Court decision that mandates community-based care when possible. Minnesota Reformer
Weather & Road Conditions: Snow, Slick Roads, and Cold Snap
A light snowfall Tuesday night left some roads across the Twin Cities slick Wednesday morning. Drivers are being urged to use caution — side roads and ramps are particularly hazardous. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Temperatures are expected to drop sharply through the day, with overnight lows forecast to dip below zero — possibly among the coldest this early in the winter season in decades. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
More Local Headlines — Fraud Sentencing and State Bonding Requests
A Minneapolis businessman involved in a pandemic-era fraud scheme was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $128,000 in restitution. CBS News
In rural Minnesota, lawmakers heard requests for state bonding dollars to fund projects such as a new child-care center in Slayton and updated water infrastructure in Edgerton. marshallindependent.com
