❄️ Statewide day of action / “ICE Out!” protests

Hundreds of businesses in the Twin Cities have closed in solidarity with the protest movement.

Thousands gathered in Minneapolis with demonstrations including a clergy-led protest at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. Roughly 100 clergy members were arrested at the airport demonstration.

Across Minnesota, organizers called for a statewide economic strike — encouraging people not to work, shop, or attend in-person school Friday in protest of increased federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

🏫 School closures due to extreme cold

Dangerously cold conditions have prompted many Minnesota school districts to close schools or move classes online on Friday.

🥶 Record cold conditions

Bitter cold dominates the state:

Minnesota is under an Extreme Cold Warning with actual temperatures well below zero and wind chills reaching 30–50 below zero in many areas Friday morning.

In the Twin Cities metro (including Minneapolis), temperatures early Friday were around -20°F to -14°F, with “feels like” wind chills near -35°F to -45°F throughout the morning and early afternoon.