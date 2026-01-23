Minnesota Today 1/23/26
Here’s the latest regional Minnesota news and weather for Friday, January 23, 2026
📍 Top Regional News
❄️ Statewide day of action / “ICE Out!” protests
Across Minnesota, organizers called for a statewide economic strike — encouraging people not to work, shop, or attend in-person school Friday in protest of increased federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.
Thousands gathered in Minneapolis with demonstrations including a clergy-led protest at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. Roughly 100 clergy members were arrested at the airport demonstration.
Hundreds of businesses in the Twin Cities have closed in solidarity with the protest movement.
🏫 School closures due to extreme cold
Dangerously cold conditions have prompted many Minnesota school districts to close schools or move classes online on Friday.
🥶 Record cold conditions
Wind chills dipped to extreme lows Friday morning (e.g., Grand Marais reporting wind chills near -63°F).
🌨️ Minnesota Weather — Friday, Jan. 23, 2026
Bitter cold dominates the state:
Minnesota is under an Extreme Cold Warning with actual temperatures well below zero and wind chills reaching 30–50 below zero in many areas Friday morning.
In the Twin Cities metro (including Minneapolis), temperatures early Friday were around -20°F to -14°F, with “feels like” wind chills near -35°F to -45°F throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Forecast calls for continued dangerous cold Friday night with lows dropping further, and cold lingering through the weekend.
Safety alerts & conditions:
The National Weather Service considers the cold life-threatening, with frostbite possible on exposed skin in minutes.
Many areas are experiencing historic subzero readings not typical even for Minnesota’s winters.
❄️ Travel & Activity Notes
Due to severe cold and closures, travel and outdoor activities — including the planned protests — carry increased risk of exposure and frostbite.
Local authorities and media suggest checking closures and conditions before heading out.
