That mix — short-term cushion, long-term pressure — is likely to shape policy debates in the upcoming legislative session.

However, by the 2028–29 budget cycle, officials warn of a projected structural deficit of roughly $3 billion , driven by rising health-care costs and sluggish economic growth. Minnesota News Network+2FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2

The state’s latest economic outlook shows a near-term surplus of about $2.45 billion for the current biennium. CBS News+2KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+2

The impact is amplified by recent inflammatory remarks from national leaders about Somali immigrants — remarks that have drawn harsh criticism from local officials and civil-rights groups. opb+2ABC News+2

In response, community leaders and activists are mobilizing “know-your-rights” efforts, distributing information in multiple languages, and warning residents about increased immigration enforcement presence. Eden Prairie Local News+2KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News+2

Federal authorities plan a targeted enforcement operation in Minnesota, focused on the Somali community, prompting widespread concern. The Columbian+2opb+2

The move signals growing tension between local leadership and federal policy — and highlights the precarious situation many immigrant communities in the metro face. MPR News+1

Amid fears of raids and detentions, Minneapolis issued an executive order restricting use of city-owned spaces for enforcement by federal immigration agents. MPR News+1

Unusually cold weather this early in December raises concerns for heating demand, energy use, and safety for vulnerable populations.

For example, Hibbing dropped to –19 °F , while the Minneapolis–Saint Paul Airport logged –5 °F . Several other cities recorded double-digit subzero lows. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

A frigid spell hit much of Minnesota overnight, with record-breaking low temperatures reported in several cities. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

A congressional oversight committee has demanded documents from the office of Tim Walz regarding alleged mishandling of a massive fraud scheme involving over $240 million in federal child nutrition funds.

The scope includes several related fraud cases involving housing stabilization and autism-related services, raising serious concerns about accountability and oversight in state-administered assistance programs.