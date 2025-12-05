📰 Top Minnesota News

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources protects nearly 16,000 acres — biggest acquisition in recent state history

The DNR announced it has permanently protected nearly 16,000 additional acres of land, marking its largest land acquisition in recent history. MN DNR

Snow leads to many crashes around Twin Cities amid morning commute

Light snow Friday morning across the metro area and southern Minnesota caused slick roads, triggering around 100 property-damage crashes — and at least one fatality. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Immigration raids in Minneapolis: 12 arrested, including Somali, Mexican, El Salvador nationals

Federal authorities arrested a dozen people this week in a crackdown in the Twin Cities. Among those detained were five Somali nationals; several were accused of serious crimes such as assault or fraud. AP News+2Axios+2

This comes at a fraught moment: the raids follow inflammatory remarks about Somali immigrants — rhetoric that has led many in Minnesota’s Somali community to report fear, declining business at Somali-owned shops, and an atmosphere of anxiety. Reuters+2Detroit News+2

Local legislators have responded strongly. In a public statement, a state representative pledged to “defend our neighbors” and condemned what she called hateful and dehumanizing rhetoric — promising legal support for affected communities. Minnesota House of Representatives+1

State releases packaging-recycling plan — invites public feedback

Minnesota is asking residents for input on a new “extended producer responsibility” law aimed at packaging and recycling. The goal: shape how products are packaged, recycled, and disposed of statewide. Resource Recycling

Environmental & wildlife update: winter “EagleCam” returns as eagle population rebounds

The DNR launched this year’s “EagleCam” — a livestream of a nesting pair of bald eagles — highlighting a rebound in eagle populations and offering Minnesotans a window into winter eagle behavior. wtip.org

Share Minnesota Madness