1. Minneapolis & Statewide Immigration Enforcement Crisis

• Federal immigration enforcement remains the dominant story: A federal agent fatally shot a Minneapolis man, Alex Pretti, over the weekend, sparking large protests, legal battles, and national political fallout.

• President Trump and Gov. Tim Walz spoke by phone — both described their call as productive, and Trump said he might consider reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota.

• Federal investigations and federal court actions are underway: The FBI will lead a probe into the shooting, and federal judges are hearing arguments about Minnesota’s lawsuit challenging the surge of ICE and DHS agents.

• Political fallout includes candidates exiting races and broad debate: A Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate withdrew from the race, criticizing the ICE surge.

This issue has become one of the major news themes statewide, with protests, court decisions, and political negotiations unfolding live today.

2. Extra Regional & Statewide Developments

• High School Basketball Rankings Released: The Minnesota high school boys basketball top 25 statewide rankings were published for the new season, reflecting local sports interest across Greater Minnesota.

• Minnesota’s Senator Amy Klobuchar and others react: National and state political figures continue debating federal roles in state law enforcement following recent deadly incidents.

• State & local events around the Minneapolis community: The University of Minnesota encouraged a moment of silence and a livestream event related to recent events, reflecting community engagement.

3. Weather & School Impacts Across Minnesota

• Severe cold and dangerous wind chills are affecting much of the state, with readings around -20 °F and potential frostbite risk, leading to school delays and closings in parts of southern Minnesota.

• Several area schools in the Rochester and southeast Minnesota region have delayed starts or closures due to extreme cold.

4. Other Local/Regional News Items

• Traffic and road conditions — Slick ice contributed to a crash on Highway 52 near Rochester earlier in January, illustrating ongoing winter travel hazards.

• Local news briefs include community happenings such as Winterfest activities at a Roseau high school and agricultural heritage programs opening applications.

