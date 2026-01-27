📰 Top Regional Minnesota News

1. Extreme cold and quiet weather pattern continue statewide — Meteorologists report a persistent cold, dry pattern across Minnesota with bright skies but frigid temperatures throughout Tuesday.

2. Federal agent-involved shooting in Minneapolis — A 37-year-old man was killed in an incident involving a federal agent; the event is under investigation and has sparked intense local and national reactions.

3. Gov. Walz meets with federal border official — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held talks with federal immigration leadership amid ongoing tensions over enforcement operations in the state.

4. Minnesota House special elections — Special elections for two Minnesota House seats (Districts 47A and 64A) are underway, with results expected on Tuesday that could affect party balance.

5. Immigration enforcement updates — Federal immigration actions and local responses continue to be a major topic, with multiple updates on operations and community reactions across Minnesota.

6. Federal courtroom clash over ICE compliance — A federal judge ordered the Acting ICE Director to appear in court over alleged non-compliance with court orders, adding legal pressure to federal operations.

🌡 Minnesota Weather – Tuesday, Jan. 27

Across Minnesota, the weather will be very cold with mostly dry conditions:

Today’s Conditions

Cold & bright: Tuesday will be generally sunny/clear but bitterly cold, with highs mostly in the single digits above zero .

Subzero wind chills: Wind chill values will be well below zero at times, especially early morning and late evening.

Frigid overnight: Nights are expected to remain well below freezing.

Broader Pattern

Arctic air dominance: Very cold flow from the north will keep temperatures far below seasonal averages through much of the week.

Warm-up delayed: A slight moderation is expected over the weekend , with highs gradually rising into the teens and then low-mid 20s by Sunday/Monday.

Potential flurries Sunday: A weak system may bring a bit of snow later in the weekend, though overall precipitation this week will be limited.

Weather Details from Forecast Models

Expect gusty winds early Tuesday that ease into the afternoon, contributing to strong wind chill effects.

Extended forecast: Still cold Wed–Fri before any warmer trends.

❄️ Safety & Impact Notes

With frigid temperatures and subzero wind chills expected, frostbite and hypothermia risks are elevated for those outdoors without adequate protection. Limit time outside and layer appropriately.

Roads and infrastructure may be impacted by the cold (vehicles, water lines).

