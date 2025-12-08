Minnesota Today 12/8/25
Here are some of the top regional news items from around Minnesota as of Monday, December 8, 2025
📰 Top Minnesota Headlines
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation triggers concern among Somali-American communities in Minnesota
Federal authorities have disclosed at least 19 arrests in a new enforcement operation in the Twin Cities, focused heavily on immigration status. MPR News+2MPR News+2
Many Somali Americans — a large community in Minneapolis–St. Paul — say the raids have created fear, anxiety, and uncertainty. MPR News+1
City leaders, including from Minneapolis, MN, reaffirmed that the city will not assist with civil-immigration enforcement, offering support and resources to impacted families. Minneapolis+1
Snow, slippery roads, and a winter weather clipper this week
Light snow fell across the Twin Cities Monday morning, causing slowdowns and a few crashes during the commute. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
Meteorologists forecast two “clippers” this week; the first may bring a dusting or light snow to the metro, with more significant snow expected up north — another clipper hits Tuesday afternoon. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
Drivers are being advised to watch for slick spots, especially on highways and bridges. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Local crime: fatal highway-side crash in Lino Lakes
A 66-year-old man from Forest Lake died after walking into traffic on northbound I-35E in Lino Lakes. Police say he had crashed his car, exited the vehicle, and then walked into a travel lane where he was struck by another driver. CBS News
Authorities reported the other driver was not injured. CBS News
Education news: Warroad student awarded full scholarship to Harvard
A senior from Warroad High School, Patrick Bain, has received a full-year scholarship from QuestBridge to attend Harvard College. He ranks first in his class and has been active in school and community groups. wild102.com
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.