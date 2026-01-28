🗞️ Regional Minnesota News (Jan 27–28)

1. Attack at Minneapolis Town Hall

A man sprayed U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar with an unknown substance during a Minneapolis town hall event focused on immigration enforcement. She was not seriously injured and continued speaking; the suspect was arrested. The incident drew widespread condemnation and raised safety concerns amid tense political rhetoric in the state.

2. Federal Immigration Enforcement and Local Response

Minnesota remains at the center of national debate over federal immigration operations:

Local prosecutors have launched an initiative to push back against federal immigration enforcement tactics in Minneapolis and other cities.

The acting ICE director has been summoned to a contempt hearing in Minnesota over alleged non‑compliance with court orders, underscoring ongoing legal conflict.

Activists plan continued demonstrations tied to ICE actions, including events connected to a “National Shutdown” later in the week.

3. Broader Political and Social Context

There is continued national and state political attention on federal enforcement tactics, including statements from national leaders and political figures.

Rep. Omar’s attack occurred amid heightened tensions related to immigration policy debates.

4. Weather & Seasonal Context

Minnesota weather through this period remains cold and quiet, with winter conditions dominating local forecasts.

🌨️ Weather Forecast

For the Minneapolis‑area and much of Minnesota from 5:00 PM Wed., Jan 28 to 11:00 PM Fri., Jan 30, 2026 (based on National Weather Service guidance):

Wednesday Evening (Jan 28)

Clear to mostly clear skies with very cold temperatures.

Lows dipping into the single digits below zero with notable wind chill values.

Thursday (Jan 29)

Sunny but frigid : Highs near 9–10°F in the Twin Cities.

Thursday night: Low around ‑5°F with wind chills possibly ‑15°F or lower.

Friday (Jan 30)

Sunny and cold again, highs near 9–10°F.

Friday night: Mostly clear with lows around ‑3°F.

Key Weather Notes

Extended cold conditions are expected, with historically low wind chill values Thursday and Friday.

There is currently no major winter precipitation system forecast during this window, but conditions remain bitterly cold and dry.

Warmer temperatures and a slight chance of snow are forecast over the following weekend (not in your requested window).

🧊 What It Means for Minnesotans

Cold & Safety:

Expect frigid conditions with dangerously low wind chills Thursday through Friday — dress in layers and limit time outdoors in the evenings and early mornings.

Political Climate:

The region is experiencing continued tensions over immigration enforcement, with notable political reactions, legal actions, and planned community events.

