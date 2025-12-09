Even the Twin Cities metro (including Minneapolis–St. Paul) expects a mix of snow and ice, with impacts on roads and commute times. KARE 11+2FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2

Areas north of I-94 — especially central and northern Minnesota — are under a Winter Storm Warning, where some spots may get 4–7 inches of snow and snowfall rates of up to 1–2 inches per hour. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2KNSI+2

As a result, dozens of school districts have sent students home early or closed for the afternoon. MPR News+1

A major winter storm — a second-round clipper system — is sweeping across Minnesota today. Heavy snow, blowing snow, and in parts of central and southeastern Minnesota even freezing rain are expected, prompting far-reaching travel hazards. KAXE+2KNSI+2

Advice if you’re out and about: expect slick roads, reduced visibility, and possible delays. If you can, delay travel — or at minimum, allow extra time, slow down, and watch for slick spots.

Steve Simon — Minnesota’s Secretary of State — announced today that he is running for a fourth term in 2026. Minnesota News Network+1

In the city of Duluth, Minnesota, the city council voted to transfer the former Lester Park Golf Course land to the city’s economic-development authority, paving the way for potential housing development. The move came despite some residents raising concerns over transparency and the public process. MPR News