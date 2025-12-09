Minnesota Today 12/9/25
Here’s a roundup of regional Minnesota news for Tuesday, December 9, 2025
🌨️ Weather & Winter Storm Disruptions
A major winter storm — a second-round clipper system — is sweeping across Minnesota today. Heavy snow, blowing snow, and in parts of central and southeastern Minnesota even freezing rain are expected, prompting far-reaching travel hazards. KAXE+2KNSI+2
As a result, dozens of school districts have sent students home early or closed for the afternoon. MPR News+1
Areas north of I-94 — especially central and northern Minnesota — are under a Winter Storm Warning, where some spots may get 4–7 inches of snow and snowfall rates of up to 1–2 inches per hour. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2KNSI+2
Even the Twin Cities metro (including Minneapolis–St. Paul) expects a mix of snow and ice, with impacts on roads and commute times. KARE 11+2FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2
Advice if you’re out and about: expect slick roads, reduced visibility, and possible delays. If you can, delay travel — or at minimum, allow extra time, slow down, and watch for slick spots.
🏛️ Political, Civic & Local Government News
Steve Simon — Minnesota’s Secretary of State — announced today that he is running for a fourth term in 2026. Minnesota News Network+1
In the city of Duluth, Minnesota, the city council voted to transfer the former Lester Park Golf Course land to the city’s economic-development authority, paving the way for potential housing development. The move came despite some residents raising concerns over transparency and the public process. MPR News
Elsewhere, affordable-housing and local-government budgets are under pressure: some Minnesota counties say they may need to raise property taxes to help cover increased costs of administering federal programs like SNAP and Medicaid — reporting added strain from recent changes in federal requirements. MPR News
🏗️ Infrastructure & State Projects
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has officially launched its 2025-2026 “Name a Snowplow” contest — a tradition that invites Minnesotans to submit creative names for snow-removal vehicles ahead of the winter season. MPR News+1
With winter arriving early, MnDOT’s snow-plow fleets will likely be in near-constant use across the metro and beyond — so if you see a brightly named plow this season, that contest is why.
🏙️ City & Community: Culture, Local Tension & Civic Response
In Minneapolis, Minnesota, city officials continue pushing back against immigration-enforcement moves under the current administration, especially those targeting immigrant communities (notably Somali residents). City leadership and local school districts say they’re working to protect community members amid increased federal enforcement pressure. Axios+1
The debate highlights growing tension over federal immigration policy and local community responses — especially in neighborhoods with large immigrant populations — signaling that for many Minnesotans, the national political climate still has very direct local consequences. Axios+1
On a lighter note: the upcoming Minnesota Yacht Club Festival — set for July 2026 — announced headline acts including The Lumineers, The Strokes, and Matchbox Twenty. It remains a notable cultural event for Twin Cities music fans. MPR News
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.