Minnesota Today 1/29/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for 12:00 PM Wed Jan 28 → 2:00 PM Thu Jan 29, 2026, followed by a statewide weather forecast from 2:00 PM Thu Jan 29 → Sun evening Feb 1, 2026.
📰 Regional Minnesota News
(Jan 28 noon → Jan 29 at 2 PM)
🚨 Minneapolis ICE Shooting — DOJ Investigation Underway
Federal authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis by federal agents, the second such incident this month. Officials say oversight and conduct are under review amid public concern and political fallout.
⚖️ Federal Judge Blocks Detention of Refugees in Minnesota
A U.S. District Court judge ordered the Trump administration to halt arrests and detention of legally resettled refugees in Minnesota, citing irreparable harm. The ruling requires release of detainees, including those transferred to Texas. Civil rights and refugee advocates praised the decision.
🗳️ Minnesota Media & Elections Focus
The Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention (Jan 28–30) in Brooklyn Park highlighted midterm election security and journalism integrity, featuring Secretary of State Steve Simon and statewide media leaders.
🏛️ Local Government & Community (Twin Cities / Metro)
Cities continue winter operations & cold-weather emergency planning
Seasonal hiring and community winter festival announcements ongoing across metro suburbs
🌤 Minnesota Weather Forecast
Valid: Thu Jan 29 at 2 PM → Sun evening Feb 1, 2026
Thursday Afternoon & Night (Jan 29)
Mostly sunny, very cold
High near 9–10°F
Light NW winds (5–10 mph)
Overnight lows below 0°F
Friday (Jan 30)
Sunny and frigid
Highs in the single digits
Wind chills below zero all day
Saturday (Jan 31)
Gradual warm-up begins
Morning subzero, highs in the teens
Dry to partly sunny
Sunday (Feb 1)
Highs in the mid-20s°F
Chance of light snow showers (clipper system possible)
Slightly more seasonable by evening