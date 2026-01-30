Minnesota Today 1/30/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news summary (2:00 PM Jan 29 → 4:00 PM Jan 30, 2026) followed by a weather outlook (4:00 PM Jan 30 → 5:00 PM Feb 2, 2026).
📰 Regional Minnesota News
(Jan 29, 2:00 PM → Jan 30, 4:00 PM)
Statewide ICE-related protests & national strike activity
Minnesota has been a focal point for protests tied to federal immigration enforcement (“Operation Metro Surge”). Organizers called for a nationwide strike on Jan 30, urging people to avoid work, school, and shopping. In Minnesota, demonstrations occurred at churches and public venues, with some high-profile arrests tied to protest activity.
Federal civil rights probe into Minnesota shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice opened a federal civil rights investigation into the killing of Alex Pretti, a Minnesota case that has intensified protests statewide. Courts also moved to preserve evidence connected to the incident.
Traffic incident: Vehicle fire on I-35E in Eagan
Authorities investigated a crash and vehicle fire on northbound I-35E near Lone Oak Road (Eagan). Traffic impacts and emergency response were reported on Jan 30.
Greater Minnesota & regional features
MPR News (Jan 29): Coverage included a 75-year-old athlete becoming the oldest finisher of the Arrowhead Ultra 135, plus regional education leadership updates (St. Cloud State).
Lakeland News (PBS, Jan 29): Local North-Central Minnesota reporting on community news, weather, and sports.
🌤️ Minnesota Weather Outlook
(Jan 30, 4:00 PM → Feb 2, 5:00 PM)
Friday evening (Jan 30):
Bitter cold continues; Twin Cities highs near 10–11°F
Subzero wind chills possible, especially north
Mostly dry and cold
Saturday (Jan 31):
Still cold early, gradual warming
Highs mid-teens to upper-teens°F
Mostly sunny, light wind
Sunday (Feb 1):
Light snow chance statewide
Highs low- to upper-20s°F (near 30°F in southwest MN)
Minor accumulations possible
Monday (Feb 2) through late afternoon (5 PM):
Cloudier, cooler again
Highs around mid- to upper-teens°F
Dry to mostly dry
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.