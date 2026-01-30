📰 Regional Minnesota News

(Jan 29, 2:00 PM → Jan 30, 4:00 PM)

Statewide ICE-related protests & national strike activity

Minnesota has been a focal point for protests tied to federal immigration enforcement (“Operation Metro Surge”). Organizers called for a nationwide strike on Jan 30, urging people to avoid work, school, and shopping. In Minnesota, demonstrations occurred at churches and public venues, with some high-profile arrests tied to protest activity.

Federal civil rights probe into Minnesota shooting

The U.S. Department of Justice opened a federal civil rights investigation into the killing of Alex Pretti, a Minnesota case that has intensified protests statewide. Courts also moved to preserve evidence connected to the incident.

Traffic incident: Vehicle fire on I-35E in Eagan

Authorities investigated a crash and vehicle fire on northbound I-35E near Lone Oak Road (Eagan). Traffic impacts and emergency response were reported on Jan 30.

Greater Minnesota & regional features

MPR News (Jan 29): Coverage included a 75-year-old athlete becoming the oldest finisher of the Arrowhead Ultra 135 , plus regional education leadership updates (St. Cloud State).

Lakeland News (PBS, Jan 29): Local North-Central Minnesota reporting on community news, weather, and sports.



🌤️ Minnesota Weather Outlook

(Jan 30, 4:00 PM → Feb 2, 5:00 PM)

Friday evening (Jan 30):

Bitter cold continues; Twin Cities highs near 10–11°F

Subzero wind chills possible, especially north

Mostly dry and cold



Saturday (Jan 31):

Still cold early, gradual warming

Highs mid-teens to upper-teens°F

Mostly sunny, light wind



Sunday (Feb 1):

Light snow chance statewide

Highs low- to upper-20s°F (near 30°F in southwest MN)

Minor accumulations possible



Monday (Feb 2) through late afternoon (5 PM):

Cloudier, cooler again

Highs around mid- to upper-teens°F

Dry to mostly dry



