Here’s a roundup of regional Minnesota news
🗞️ Top Local Headlines
Government & Policy
Several new statewide laws took effect with the start of 2026, including an expanded paid family and medical leave program, worker protection measures, and updated fees and regulations across sectors. Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Fraud and Oversight
Minnesota officials, including Republican lawmakers, are preparing to testify at a U.S. Congressional hearing this week about concerns over Medicaid and other fraud issues in the state. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
🚓 Crime & Public Safety
A deadly shooting in Hopkins: Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal Saturday afternoon shooting. CBS News
In other local court news, a Coon Rapids mother was charged for allegedly stealing over $110,000 from her daughter’s youth softball association over several years. MinneapoliMedia
🌨️ Weather
A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected across the Twin Cities area later today, prompting slippery travel conditions and a Winter Weather Advisory. Limitless Media News
🏙️ Community & Development
Hermantown celebrated the grand opening of a new $25 million hockey arena, built with local and state support to boost youth sports and community engagement. MPR News
🏈 Sports Highlights
Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Washington Wizards in an NBA matchup, with Anthony Edwards scoring 35 points in a 141–115 win. Times Union
The Minnesota Vikings finished their 2025 NFL regular season with a 16–3 win over the Green Bay Packers. Daily Norseman
In college sports, Gophers men’s basketball earned a road victory at Northwestern. The Daily Gopher
🧑💼 Politics & Local Figures
Oronoco native Wendy Phillips announced her campaign for Minnesota Secretary of State, entering the statewide race.
