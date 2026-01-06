Minnesota Today 1/6/25
Here are the major Minnesota regional news highlights
📌 Political & Government News
Minnesota Legislature gearing up for 2025 session
In early January 2025, Minnesota lawmakers were dealing with a power struggle ahead of the 2025 legislative session, with disagreements emerging about leadership and agenda items at the Capitol in St. Paul. MPR News
House leadership dispute and special election issues
A legal challenge related to a special election for Minnesota House District 40Bwas ongoing around January 5 – the petition contended that Governor Tim Walz’s call for a Jan. 28, 2025 special election may have been premature under state law. Minnesota Courts
🗳 Political Context
In late 2024 and through early 2025, Republicans and Democrats were contesting control of the Minnesota House, with the GOP holding a narrow one-vote edge that could shift after the special election. Minnesota News Network
🌨 Weather & Environment
January 5–6 U.S. Blizzard impacts Minnesota
During these dates a regional winter storm system, part of the January 5–6, 2025 blizzard pattern, brought extreme cold, snow, and ice across much of Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, prompting local warnings, travel impacts, and arctic conditions in some areas. Wikipedia
🧑🎓 Community & Events
Local events and cultural happenings
Around Jan. 5–6 there were community events and gatherings in the Twin Cities area, such as free yoga at Union Depot and drag-queen charity bingo at Roxy’s Cabaret, although these were more lifestyle/community focused rather than hard news. Twin Cities Geek
📊 Other Relevant Minnesota Political Background (ongoing in early 2025)
Broader political movements — including the 50501 protest movement that brought demonstrators to locations such as St. Paul in opposition to national political developments — were active in early 2025. Wikipedia
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.