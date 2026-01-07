🗞 Top Stories

• Hunters report bigger harvest this season

Minnesota hunters took about 9% more deer in the 2025 season compared with 2024, according to the DNR. Favorable conditions and a healthier deer herd contributed to the increase. Star Tribune

• House hearing controversy on fraud

At a high-profile U.S. House hearing focused on alleged fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs, the state Attorney General criticized the proceedings and lawmakers clashed sharply over oversight. Fox News

• ICE and federal enforcement in Minneapolis

There’s growing activity tied to a sweeping immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis:

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been highly visible in parts of the Twin Cities. CBS News

Community groups are pushing back, accusing agents of entering a Minneapolis hospital without a warrant and handcuffing a patient — drawing local outrage. CBS News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz characterized the federal enforcement effort as an attack on the state. CBS News

Lawmakers also condemned controversial social media posts by former President Trump linked to conspiracy theories about Minnesota political figures. CBS News

• Fatal ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis (significant ongoing local story)

Local reports indicate a fatal shooting involving an ICE officer and a civilian in Minneapolis, sparking widespread condemnation from city leaders and calls for federal agents to leave the city. AP News

📅 Local & Community News

• Worthington legislative coffee discussion

In southwest Minnesota, local state legislators held a Legislative Coffee event in Worthington where power costs and taxes were central topics ahead of the 2025 legislative session. Worthington Globe

• Arts & events calendar updates

Across central and western Minnesota communities — including Redwood Falls, Renville, Sunburg, Spicer, and Willmar — local arts workshops, performances, and creative classes are being scheduled for January and beyond. wctrib.com