Minnesota Today 1/8/26
Here’s the latest regional Minnesota news for January 8, 2026
🔥 Top Story — Minneapolis ICE Shooting & Fallout
A 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during an enforcement action on Jan 7, drawing intense local outcry and protests. AP News
Tensions between Minnesota officials and federal authorities are rising after the FBI took full control of the investigation and blocked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from accessing evidence, prompting the BCA to withdraw from the case. KARE 11+1
Protests and community reaction are continuing in Minneapolis, with calls for transparency and justice from local leaders and residents. ABC News+1
This incident is dominating news across local, national outlets and igniting broader debate over federal enforcement actions in Minnesota. Star Tribune
🧑⚖️ State & Public Safety Responses
Governor Tim Walz has ordered the Minnesota National Guard to be on standby for potential unrest following the shooting. knoxradio.com
Walz and other state officials have publicly questioned the fairness of the sole FBI-led investigation and urged calm. MPR News
🗳️ Other Regional Headlines (Jan 8)
From local news aggregators and community reporting:
📰 Political & Civic
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan criticized the ongoing ICE enforcement actions as fear-driven rather than public safety focused. Minnesota News Network
A Southwest Minnesota farmer & computer scientist, Mark York, officially announced a campaign for the U.S. Senate. Minnesota News Network
🚜 Community & Infrastructure
MnDOT installed flashing warning signals on Highway 44 to improve safety where Amish buggies share the road. Minnesota News Network
The annual Minnesota Organic Conference is kicking off in St. Cloud with seminars for farmers and food industry professionals. Minnesota News Network
📈 Crime & Local Records
Local law enforcement records from Willmar and surrounding areas show routine arrests for impaired driving, theft, harassment, and property damage. West Central Tribune
⚾ Community Events
The Minnesota Twins announced their 2026 Winter Caravan stops, including Rochester and community engagement events across Minnesota and Iowa. ABC 6 News - kaaltv.com
🌦️ Weather Snapshot
January 8 weather includes above-normal temperatures in the mid-30s, with fog in the morning and possible rain mixing with snow later in the day in the Twin Cities. CBS News
