A 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during an enforcement action on Jan 7, drawing intense local outcry and protests. AP News

Tensions between Minnesota officials and federal authorities are rising after the FBI took full control of the investigation and blocked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from accessing evidence, prompting the BCA to withdraw from the case. KARE 11+1

Protests and community reaction are continuing in Minneapolis, with calls for transparency and justice from local leaders and residents. ABC News+1