Minnesota Today 1/9/26
Here’s a roundup of regional Minnesota news for Friday, January 9, 2026
🔥 1. Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis — New Videos & Escalating Response
A new cellphone video related to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent continues circulating, adding to conflicting perspectives about the incident and fueling public debate.
Minneapolis leaders and lawmakers are calling for state and local involvement in the investigation, which has drawn criticism after federal agencies moved to take primary jurisdiction.
Minneapolis and broader Twin Cities communities remain tense, with reports of a heightened federal presence and crowd responses near the shooting site.
📢 2. Community & Government Reactions
Local officials, including the Minnesota Attorney General and Hennepin County Attorney, are asking residents to submit photos or videos that might help with the investigation rather than letting it be handled solely by federal authorities.
🏫 3. Schools Shift to Remote Learning Amid ICE Activity
In response to the increased federal enforcement activity and community concerns, Minneapolis Public Schools and several Twin Cities districts will offer or continue remote learning options for students for part of January.
The move reflects anxiety within families and educators over safety and attendance, especially among immigrant communities.
🏀 4. Sports & Local Culture
Minnesota Timberwolves paid tribute to Renee Good with a moment of silence before their game, highlighting how the incident has resonated across community institutions, including sports.
📍 Other Local Updates
No. 3 University of Minnesota women’s hockey returns to WCHA play tonight against Minnesota State — a key in-state rivalry series this weekend.
🌦️ Weather & Events
Forecasts indicate lingering snow and slick conditions early Friday in the Twin Cities, which could affect commutes.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is holding its 2026 Regional Economic Conditions Conferencetoday, featuring discussions on energy sector challenges and regional economic trends.
